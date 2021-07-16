Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Dr Dean Sibthorpe

PDF, 346KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Dr Dean Sibthorpe

Teacher reference number: 0737100

Teacher’s date of birth: 23 December 1963

Location teacher worked: Malvern, west midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 30 June 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Dr Dean Sibthorpe formerly employed in Malvern, west midlands.

