Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Paul Harry Symonds

PDF, 185KB, 15 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Paul Harry Symonds

Teacher reference number: 0644853

Teacher’s date of birth: 9 November 1963

Location teacher worked: Kent, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 29 June 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Paul Harry Symonds formerly employed in Kent, south east England.

Published 16 July 2021