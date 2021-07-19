Second round of Prime Minister’s school rebuilding programme launched

50 new schools will be able to build new and improved facilities as part of major government programme
Thousands more pupils are set to benefit from new, modern, energy efficient school buildings as a further 50 schools are confirmed for the Prime Minister’s ten-year rebuilding programme, to level up opportunities for all.
The rebuilds and refurbishments will create modern education environments, providing new facilities from classrooms and science labs, to sports halls and dining rooms. The new school buildings will also be net-zero carbon in operation, helping meet the Government’s net zero target.
Transforming education for thousands of pupils, the 50 projects announced today build on the existing programme bringing the total number of schools being upgraded to 100. The School Rebuilding Programme is due to deliver 500 rebuilding projects over the next decade, which will benefit tens of thousands of pupils over their lifetime.
The schools included in this round include primary, secondary and special and alternative provision schools, levelling up opportunities across the entire country
The Government is also today confirming another core funding boost for schools through the National Funding Formula. Every pupil is set to benefit from the largest funding increase in a decade as part of £14.4bn funding increase, first announced in 2019.
This will mean a £4.8 billion increase to school funding in the next academic year, and £7.1 billion in 2022-23. This is in addition to the three major interventions we have made to support education recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – over £3 billion in total.
Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said:
The environment children are taught in makes such an enormous difference to their education.
This programme will give thousands more young people the chance to learn in world class school facilities, levelling up opportunity and making sure every young person has the chance to succeed, progress and fulfil their potential.
As we build back better after the pandemic, with buildings that are net-zero in operation, this major ten-year rebuilding programme will help to shape the education of not only children now, but for years to come.
Ms Helena Mills CBE, CEO of BMAT EDUCATION, said:
We are delighted that Burnt Mill Academy has been chosen as one of the next 50 schools to be rebuilt through the Department for Education’s Schools Rebuilding Programme.
This is fantastic news for our pupils, staff and the wider community in Harlow. This much-needed investment, in an area of high deprivation, will enable all of our children to learn in modern purpose-built school designed for 21st century learning.
Today, the Department for Education is also launching a consultation to gather views on how to prioritise schools for the remainder of the programme.
Funding for individual projects in the School Rebuilding programme will be determined when the scope and delivery plans at each school are developed. Projects will range from replacing or refurbishing individual buildings through to whole school rebuilds.
The most advanced projects from the first round of the programme will begin construction in autumn 2021. The programme will help to create jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities across England, with suppliers offering training and apprenticeships as part of their work on the projects.
The majority of the confirmed projects are expected to complete within three to five years.
The Government is also today confirming increased school core funding rates. From 2022-23, secondary schools across England will attract an average of £6,150 per pupil, an average increase of £160. Primary schools will attract an average of £4,800 per pupil, an average increase of £120.
Funding for small and remote schools is also being boosted by £53 million in 2022-23, recognising these schools are often at the heart of the rural communities they serve.
High needs funding, to support children with special educational needs and disabilities, is increasing by £780 million in 2022-23. This comes on top of the over £1.5 billion increase over the previous two years.