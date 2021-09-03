Details about the special conditions imposed on ISM Education Limited (ISM).

ISM Education Limited Special Conditions

ISM Education Limited Special Conditions

Ofqual has imposed the following conditions on ISM Education Ltd, to:

  • not issue any results or certificates, however, there are exceptions outlined in the special condition
  • provide to Ofqual details of all registered learners
  • identify suitable alternative courses, provided by a different awarding organisation, for each registered learner
  • submit to Ofqual a contingency plan explaining how it would transfer each registered learner to a suitable alternative course, should Ofqual require it to do so

Full details of the conditions imposed can be found in the published document.

Published 3 September 2021