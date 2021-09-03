The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about St John's CE VA Primary School.

Documents

ADA3842: St John's CE VA Primary School

PDF, 165KB, 14 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3842

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – partially upheld

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: primary

Local authority: Hertfordshire County Council

Published 3 September 2021