Students celebrate globally: International Baccalaureate (IB) results day 2020

Details
Today (3 Jan), more than 18,700 International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) students around the world will receive their results from the November 2019 examination session. 

In 2019, the November DP and CP cohort grew by 3.9% and more than 86,000 examination papers were processed in 14 languages. 2,545 examiners across the world worked collaboratively to establish an international standard to which grades were awarded for each subject.  

Dr Siva Kumari, Director General of the IB, said:

“I warmly congratulate all DP and CP graduates. I know that your hard work and commitment will be rewarded – both in the immediate term, with the highly-deserved award of your diplomas, and in the future, with enhanced prospects for your further education, your careers, and your lives as a whole. 

“You have been taught valuable skills for your future in the fourth industrial revolution, in which you will face wholly new contexts and challenges.

“Research suggests that an IB education provides skills that both universities and employers value, with independent, critical thinking and the ability to work flexibly and cooperatively. I am confident that you’ve been exceptionally well prepared to make the most of new opportunities, and I wish you all the best in whichever direction you choose to follow.

“I would also like to thank all the IB educators – teachers, heads, coordinators – and all those in our great and growing community, including parents, who help to shape succeeding generations of IB students with their drive and passion, enriching lives and making the world a better place through education.”

This year saw the IB eliminate its candidate registration fee ($172) to give more students the opportunity to access an IB education.  As a responsible not-for-profit, the IB continues to seek out cost-efficiencies that can lower costs and open the door for more students to engage with the breadth of its world-class programmes.

Other recent examples include:

  • No programme fee increases since 2015
  • Discounts for schools that offer three or more IB programmes beginning in 2018
  • Ongoing investment in more affordable professional development options.

Paula Wilcock, IB Chief Assessment Officer, said:

“Congratulations to the students who are receiving results today. We know that the past two years of study have prepared you to move into further education or employment and wish you every success on your journey in a highly connected, digital world. Thank you to our network of over 10,000 examiners who ensure that we are able to deliver valid and fair results year after year.”

