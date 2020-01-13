 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

North Kent College’s Miskin Theatre’s “Jack Frost” spreads Christmas Cheer amongst London’s homeless

Details
Hits: 341
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

North Kent College’s Miskin Theatre students recently put on an amazing Christmas Show ‘Jack Frost’. The show raised a staggering £1200 from ticket sales with a further £500 being raised from charity bucket donations.  

Staff and students wanted to raise enough funds to be able to create care packages to give to the homeless before Christmas Day. The funds enabled the team to create over 100 packages that included the essentials such as water, food and sleeping bags. 

So, while most were enjoying their Christmas break a team of fifteen strong that included North Kent College staff and students, took to the streets of London heading directly to areas such as Oxford Street, Charing Cross and The Strand to hand out the much needed care packages.  

Lindsey O’Malley-Flack, Assistant Principal, Arts and Creative Industries, said of the fundraising event “ I am so proud of everyone involved,  it is a wonderful feeling to make such a difference where we can” .

Advertisement

Borders College's I.T. Training â€˜just the toolâ€™ for Starrett employees
Sector News
Collating and presenting information in the correct format is essentia
College shortlisted for four TES FE awards
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has been shortlisted in four categories at the p
Derby College Group Retains Good Ofsted Grade
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) has retained its â€˜Goodâ€™ grading from Of

You may also be interested in these articles:

Borders College's I.T. Training ‘just the tool’ for Starrett employees
Sector News
Collating and presenting information in the correct format is essentia
Baroness Karren Brady Launches MBA To Tackle Boardroom Gender Bias
Sector News
Baroness Karren Brady is launching a new MBA with Arden University to
Survey on teacher preparedness for new Relationships and Sex Education
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/13/survey-on-teacher-preparedness
Coleg ar restr fer ar gyfer pedair gwobr AB TES
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego
College shortlisted for four TES FE awards
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has been shortlisted in four categories at the p
Derby College Group Retains Good Ofsted Grade
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) has retained its ‘Good’ grading from Of
Gower College Swansea shortlisted for four TES FE awards
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa nsea has been shortlisted in four categories at the p
Sustainable student start-up raises £2.35 million in seed funding
Sector News
LettUs Grow aims to tackle the increasing climate crisis and threats t
County lines: Training to help carers, police and charity volunteers spot and respond to the signs of exploitation
Sector News
#CountyLines - Cash boost for the @ChildrenSociety to stop young boys
COLEG CAMBRIA launches scheme to train future North Wales PCSOs
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA and @NWalesPoliceFed have joined forces to launch a new
Let 2020 be the decade where schools embrace technology in the classroom
Sector News
How #EdTech is breaking down the stigma of using technology in and out
Newbury College creates career predictor
Sector News
@NewburyCollege creates #career predictorYou’ve been on Instagram an

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page