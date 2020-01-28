A question of sport – former student Jason Mohammad returns to Cardiff and Vale College to teach students interview technique

TV and radio broadcaster @JasonMohammad has joined forces with @CAVC to provide young people with a taste of what life is like in the real world of journalism and creative media production.

In just five days, 100 handpicked learners from across the College’s netball, rugby, football and cricket academies, and from its creative media course and Cardiff City FC futsal programme, will be given the opportunity to experience what it’s really like to be face to face with the media, setting them up for either a career in professional sport or in the broadcast industry.

From how to deal with pressurised interviews and hints on tips on how to give the perfect answer, to developing and creating their own podcast, CAVC’s learners will benefit from the broadcaster and CAVC Alumni’s years of experience in the industry.

They will also be joined by stars from the world of professional rugby and football including Cardiff City FC’s Sol Bamba and players from Cardiff Blues who will also impart some of their knowledge and advice.

The brains behind the project, Jason Mohammad, said: “I’m really excited to be working with Cardiff and Vale College and its learners on this project. It’s always been a passion of mine to help young people develop the skills they need to work in such a competitive industry and as a CAVC Alumni its particularly pleasing for me to be able to work with this group of talented individuals.

“My dream of working in TV and radio started at Coleg Glan Hafren when doing my Media Studies A-Level back in 1990, so to go back to my old college to talk about my career is just so wonderful. I want to inspire the next generation of learners from Wales and all over the UK - that with hard work, graft and dedication they can achieve great things in any industry.”

Kay Martin, Principal of Cardiff and Vale College, said: “We’re honoured to be welcoming Jason back to CAVC this week, and to have him invest so much time with our learners. This type of ‘money can’t buy experience’ adds so much value to their education and will be of particular benefit to those individuals that go on to play their sport at a professional level and for their country.”

Absolutely incredible afternoon with @CAVC students inspiring them and talking about sport interviews.

Absolutely incredible afternoon with @CAVC students inspiring them and talking about sport interviews.

Huge, huge thanks to @Sol14Bamba and @CardiffCityFC for being with us and hosting us. Marvellous opportunity for the learners. Well done all! #dreambig #cavcacademy pic.twitter.com/TJkj7s5X7b