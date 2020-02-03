 
Metro Rod recruiting 80 apprentices to mark National Apprentice Week

@MetroRodUK celebrates successful first year of apprenticeships by recruiting 80 apprentices

Following a successful year since the initial launch of its apprenticeship in Drainage Maintenance, Inspection and Repair, Metro Rod is now aiming to recruit up to 80 new apprentices in 2020.

The nationwide commercial drainage expert makes the announcement as apprentices are being put in the spotlight around the country for the 13th annual National Apprenticeship Week, which is taking place from 3rd to 9th February.

Metro Rod’s apprenticeship scheme is an industry first. Nearly a year on since launch, Metro Rod remains the only company to offer a bespoke apprenticeship. This apprenticeship is accredited by the Institute of Training and Occupational Learning.

During the apprenticeship, participants will join specialist drainage teams in Metro Rod franchises around the country, where they will become highly skilled members of the industry while simultaneously earning a living. 

The bespoke ‘earn while you learn’ training programme will include 37 practical internal courses and 12 external courses, covering every aspect of the industry that drainage specialists need to know. As all teaching is provided in-house and adopts a practical hands-on approach.

Apprentices will cover all elements of a career in drainage; from the traditional services to modern, innovative technologies. With training taking place on-the-job, apprentices not only learn from expert mentors with years of industry experience but are also provided with invaluable opportunities to experience real-life situations.

The structured learning pathway is split into three phases, starting with a three-month foundation then progressing to 18 months of skills development and ending with a final three months for consolidation and assessment. In this way, apprentices are given the opportunity to progress down a pathway that enables them to create a career that suits them.

Peter Molloy, managing director at Metro Rod, said: “Nearly 12-months after the launch of our apprenticeship scheme, there are now multiple apprentices working out of our depots across the UK. We can confidently say that each of our new employees are benefitting from this way of training whilst our customers are gaining from their fresh knowledge and new skills on-site.

“Every person who takes part in our new apprenticeship scheme is supported each step of the way. Whether they want to be an engineer or specalise in a particular discipline, this is a great way for apprentices to discover the best route for them.

A decade of focus on apprenticeships has resulted in massive growth of technical and professional training at Leeds College of Building
Sector News
#LookBeyond - @WeAre_LCB Celebrates Enrolments for #NationalApprentice
National Apprenticeship Week 2020 launches today, with hundreds of events taking place across England to celebrate diversity in apprenticeships and the benefits they bring
Sector News
#LookBeyond with an @apprenticeship this #NationalApprenticeshipWeekHu
B&Q announces 123 new graduates in first wave of #apprenticeship scheme
Sector News
#NAW2020 - First wave of @BandQ #apprentices graduate, more than 600 s

“At Metro Rod, we’re committed to making sure the next generation of drainage and plumbing specialists have the skills, enthusiasm and knowledge to move the industry forward and truly believe that the Metro Rod apprenticeship ensures this.

“Our ethos when it comes to apprenticeships is to provide the right people with the right skills to build their own careers, grow our business and better the drainage industry. These beliefs perfectly tie in with this year’s National Apprenticeship Week theme of ‘Look Beyond’, as our scheme gives apprentices the tools to look beyond the end of their training to a career they can continue to grow throughout their adult lives.”

To find out more about the apprenticeship scheme, contact Metro Rod on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

