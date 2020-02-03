Personal trainers to prison officers: Co-op Funeralcare celebrates diversity as it welcomes 3,000th apprentice

#LookBeyond Co-op Funeralcare recruited 30-40 apprentices every month in 2019

Co-op Funeralcare, which for the past seven years has been one of the UK’s leading employers of apprentices today welcomed its 3,000th recruit.

Jennifer Plews, 20, joined the Co-op Funeralcare at Bridge Street, Kendal having initially considered a career in make-up before she found out about Co-op apprenticeships and decided to give it a go.

Having seen her mum working as a nurse, Jennifer always knew she wanted to go into a caring profession and was pleasantly surprised to find out Co-op offers all training on the job. She now works as a Funeral Arranger.

The Co-op Funeralcare apprenticeship programme has attracted a diverse range of applicants over the past seven years, drawing in people from all walks of life. In the past year alone, a personal trainer, prison officer and actress have all joined Co-op Funeralcare as it proves to be the chosen career for those wanting a new and rewarding challenge.

In addition to welcoming those from all backgrounds, Co-op’s apprentices currently range from age 20 to 71 years old.

The UK’s leading funeral director saw an intake of 30 to 40 new recruits every month in 2019, resulting in 3,000 apprentices joining since launching the programme in 2013.

Commenting on her new role, Jennifer said:

“When I started to think about working in funerals, I always thought I’d need years of experience to get the job but that’s not the case. As an apprentice, I get on the job training and every day I get to support families through what can be the hardest time of their lives. I never knew a job could be so rewarding.’’

Supporting this transition, the programme is designed to provide those embarking on a career in funerals with high quality, industry focussed and nationally recognised qualifications.

Karen Seth, People Director for Co-op Funeral and Life Planning added:

“Working within the funeral industry can be an extremely rewarding and satisfying career and it’s a great achievement for the business to welcome our 3,000th apprentice.

‘’Our intention has always been to provide people from all backgrounds with the opportunity to develop a worthwhile career in funerals. Providing they possess care, ambition, excellent service and organisational skills, we can teach everything else on the job.”

Co-op Funeralcare delivers apprenticeships in partnership with People Plus and remains the only UK national Funeral Director to offer Funeral Team Member and Funeral Director Apprenticeships.

