Richard Gerver to become a regular columnist for Promote-Ed

The Promote-Ed team are delighted to announce that following discussion with the international speaker and leading author on educational change, Richard Gerver, he has agreed to become a regular columnist for www.promote-ed.co.uk.

He is already preparing his first column for us, always thought provoking and inspirational, I am sure you cannot wait to hear what he has to say.

Author of "Education: A Manifesto for Change", Richard Gerver has been described as one of the most inspirational leaders of his generation. He is an award-winning speaker, bestselling author and world-renowned thinker.

Richard began his career in education, most notably as headmaster of the failing Grange Primary School. In just two years, he famously transformed the school into one of the most acclaimed learning environments in the world. He was celebrated by UNESCO and the UK Government for its incredible turnaround.

Having successfully transitioned from teacher to thought leader, Richard has had the opportunity to regularly advise governments and major corporations globally, including Google, Visa, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Deloitte, Harrods, Puig and Telefonica. His unique experience and insight into realising human potential also see him working in elite sport, with Olympic and Paralympic coaches, EPL Soccer coaches, England Golf and professional cricket teams.

Most importantly, Richard is always humbled to be able to share his lifelong commitment to living, learning and laughing.

For those who haven’t heard Richard speak, you have a treat in store and we are planning to invite Richard to one of our launch conferences in the near future. He deeply understand our sector and is fully supportive of what we are aiming to do and it took us all of 30 seconds to consider Richard’s offer of support.

