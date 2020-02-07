Free training on Travel & Tourism industry launched online by Global Travel and Tourism Partnership

The Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP), is making its popular introduction to the travel and tourism industry educational curriculum available for free at FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform. The “Introduction to the Travel & Tourism Industry: Passport to the World” course provides learners with an understanding of the sector and its many exciting career opportunities. Endorsed by the Institute of Travel & Tourism, the eight week course starts on February 10, 2020, and can be joined on: .

On the Passport to the World course, students will explore key brands and trends in travel and tourism and have the opportunity to share experiences and ideas with each other. They will learn about the structure of the Travel & Tourism industry and how it operates. The course attendees will gain insights into where people travel, how they get there, and what they do when they arrive. They will also explore hotel and hospitality business strategy, food, and how to harness the power of social media when traveling or working abroad.

GTTP is a reputed nonprofit that aims, with the support of global companies, at encouraging students to build a profession in the Travel and Tourism industry. The current Global Partners are: Amadeus, American Express Global Business Travel, Carlson Family Foundation, CWT, dnata, KDS, Marriott International, Travelport, The Travel Corporation, and World Travel and Tourism Council. Their executives serve on GTTP’s Advisory Board.

Michel Taride, Chairman of the GTTP Advisory Board, and highly respected travel industry veteran, remarked: “The Passport to the World curriculum provides students with fascinating insights into the travel and tourism industry and introduces them to the plethora of meaningful career opportunities at every step in the customer journey. The course content is continually enriched with contributions from industry players to ensure that it is up to date and relevant for learners around the world.”

Dr Attila Horváth, a renowned educator, GTTP Hungary Director, and one of the course trainers, added that: “The course launch on FutureLearn follows a highly successful online pilot that had strong interest from its 1,000 participants from 110 countries. The Passport to the World is suitable for both private study to assist in career planning, as well as for use by teachers in the classroom and new joiners to the industry.”

The course can be accessed for free from February 10, 2020 for 10 weeks. Learners can join the course after February 10th at any time within the 10 week live period.

