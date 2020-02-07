 
Trafford College Group celebrates even more Apprenticeship Awards

Businesses and apprentices celebrated more trophies than ever before at Trafford College Group’s Apprenticeship Awards 2020, signalling growth in the education pathway.

The Trafford College Group, which is one of the largest apprenticeship providers in Greater Manchester, welcomed over 100 apprentices and employers to AJ Bell Stadium in Salford on Thursday 6th February to recognise their outstanding work in developing skills for the future.

Vice Principal James Scott and Assistant Principal Alex Fau Goodwin presented the awards to representatives from a vast range of vocational and academic industries in the fields of business, sport, building services, hospitality and engineering to name but a few.

One of the apprentices celebrating the award for ‘Overall Apprentice of the Year’ was Adult Care Worker Debbie Southwell. The grandmother-of-12 was swiftly promoted at Four Oaks Care Home after staff spotted her potential, following a work history at Ashlands Manor. Part of her apprenticeship involved maths, English and IT training - subjects she hadn’t studied since leaving school.

Debbie said: “I’ve much more confidence in my computing skills and a lot more faith in my English abilities. My trainer Colina has been so positive with me and really encouraging. Now, to win an award! I have never won anything in my life; I’m so excited!

“If you’re doing a job, I like to do it properly and Trafford College Group has helped me achieve that.”

Earlier in the evening Debbie received ‘Health and Social Care Apprentice of the Year’ and was commended by health and social care employers New Care Homes.

Vice Principal James Scott said:

“The Trafford College Group continues to inspire and grow our apprenticeship programme across Greater Manchester and beyond, and our transformational partnerships with some of the most significant employers in the region continue to go from strength to strength.

“Our annual apprenticeship awards celebrate the fantastic achievements and dedication of our apprentices, as well as the commitment of the organisations who are investing in their futures by working alongside us in our apprenticeship delivery. Our apprentices continue to have a tremendous impact on the landscape of businesses across Greater Manchester and we wish them every success in the future.”

Apprentices of the Year 2020

Professional Studies – Taylor

Business & Retail – Katie Pyrah

Early Years – Niamh O’Dowd

Health & Social Care - Debbie Southwell

Sport - Ronan Harvey

Hairdressing - Michael Dring 

Hospitality - Hollie Jackson

Construction (Carpentry & Joinery) - Jake Flynn

Plumbing & Gas - Anthony Jackson

Heating & Ventilation - Thomas Smith

Building Services - Zara Ferati

Science - Christopher Shaw

Motor Vehicle - Sean Jackson

Electrical - Jack Storer

Engineering – Cameron Pitt

Commitment to Training 2020

Professional studies - Trafford Housing Trust

Business & Retail – Dufry

Early Years - Afifah Academy

Health & Social Care - New Care Homes

Sport – CEPD

Hairdressing - Sand Hairdressing 

Hospitality - J.W. Lees

Construction (Carpentry & Joinery) - Diamond Shopfitting Ltd

Plumbing & Gas - Neat Heat Services Ltd

Heating & Ventilation - Laing O'Rourke

Building Services - Briggs & Forrester

Science - Whiston Hospital

Motor Vehicle - Macclesfield MOT and Service Centre

Electrical - Bailey and Wardle Electrical Contractors

Engineering – Howells Railway Products Ltd

