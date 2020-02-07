National Apprenticeship Week 2020 in the Foreign Office

Foreign & Commonwealth Office apprentices, past and present, talk about their experience during National Apprenticeship Week.

The 13th National Apprenticeship Week runs from 3 to 9 February with the aim of raising awareness of apprenticeships and apprentices. The Education and Skills Funding Agency launched the campaign, ‘#LookBeyond’ in 2020 to encourage the celebration of diversity in apprenticeships and the benefits they bring to individuals and their organisations.

This year, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office is encouraging those who may not have previously considered an apprenticeship at the FCO to find out more. As part of the outreach campaign, some of our FCO apprentices have shared their experience of working and learning.

Watch short videos of FCO apprentices talk about their roles

Read short blogposts from our apprentices

Find out more about apprenticeships at the FCO

In recent years, we have recruited apprentices in Business Administration, Communications, Human Resources, Finance (Accountancy) and Commercial Procurement. FCO apprenticeship opportunities continually evolve and this month, our very first Cyber Security apprentices will join the organisation.

Find out more about: