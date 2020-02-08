Learning Resource Network develops three-dimensional game app for young learners

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Learning Resource Network (LRN) has created a new three-dimensional (3D) application, which allows young learners to boost their confidence and improve their English skills.

The LRN Young Learners' English (YLE) game will allow the learners to prepare for the LRN YLE tests. The application is interactive, enjoyable but most importantly, instructive in assisting the formative development of cognitive skills. The game will enable learners to test their skills in reading and listening.

The game has eight levels; which increases in difficulty to provide a challenging yet rewarding playing (while learning) experience. The game allows learners to collect digital medals as they progress throughout the levels. The application is available on Android and iOS.

In releasing the application, LRN's CEO said: ''The panda game app will allow young learners to enhance their skills whilst playing in an enjoyable yet creative way. I hope this will give young learners the confidence to learn English anywhere, anytime, whilst progressing at their own pace''

Putting learning in plain language

Launched in 2011, LRN is an awarding body provides English language qualifications for those wishing to have tangible evidence of their English language skills for their professional or personal development. These internationally recognised qualifications provide proof of the skills and abilities required by educational institutes, professional bodies and governments. In addition to ESOL (English as a second or foreign language) qualifications, LRN also offers courses in business and education training. On launching LRN, the founders called upon the experience and expertise of top academics and industry professionals to create a hub of learning based on a wealth of experience, validation, delivery and assessment.

LRN is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual - the regulator for qualifications, examinations and assessments in England.

YLE Available on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/young-learners-english/id1493416855?ls=1

YLE Available on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.young_learner_english

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Foreign & Commonwealth Office apprentices, past and present, talk Sector News Roedd grÅµp o fyfyrwyr Sgiliau Bywâ€™n Annibynnol wedi cael sesiwn hol Sector News A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A sess