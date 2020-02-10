SCL achieve prestigious We invest in people, Gold accreditation

Following their recent Investors in People assessment, leading providers of education through sport, SCL, achieve We invest in people, Gold accreditation.

With just 17% of organisations achieving Gold accreditation, this outstanding achievement demonstrates that SCL not only see their people as key to their vision and mission, but more than that, they know that recognising and rewarding their people is the key to the organisation’s success.

Alongside excellent departmental collaboration and peer working, the report highlighted that across the organisation, there is a strong commitment to developing all areas in a consistent manner; ensuring that the business strategy can be brought to fruition.

A key strength seen throughout the assessment was a shared passion around education and a genuine desire to see customers, partners and learners succeed.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said:

“We’d like to congratulate SCL Education & Training.

“Gold accreditation for We invest in people is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places SCL in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

A government approved sports education provider, SCL work in partnership with 70+ football, cricket and rugby clubs across the country, from grassroots to Premier League, to deliver full-time education and sports development programmes.

Through their work with partners including Charlton Athletic Community Trust, Millwall Community Trust and Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, SCL provide opportunities for young people to take their first steps towards a career in sport and help create the next generation of sports professional. At SCL, from CEO to apprentice, everyone takes ownership to bring this vision to life.

The development of their staff is key to who SCL are. Helping young people to thrive in sports education and achieve to the best of their ability goes hand in hand with having high quality and enthusiastic staff who want what’s best for their learners.

Lewis Field, CEO at SCL is extremely passionate about giving back to staff who go above and beyond:

“We would like to thank our amazing staff for being an integral part of our exciting journey. We wouldn’t be where we are today without their outstanding commitment to SCL”.

A key part of SCL’s commitment to rewarding and recognising staff is the ‘SCL Excellence Awards’. Staff who go above and beyond are recognised and rewarded through the Excellence Awards Scheme. Each quarter SCL Staff are given the opportunity to nominate their peers against SCL’s values; Passionate, Inspirational, Excellence and Reliable, with quarterly winners being selected against these categories. Quarterly winners are then invited to a prestigious Awards Ceremony at the 5* PennyHill Park and Mercedes Benz World, where they are rewarded with a truly memorable and outstanding VIP experience.

Steve Franks, CCO at SCL said:

“We couldn’t be prouder to be continuing to invest in our people and their training and development, which in turn ensures our learners are given every opportunity on the journey with SCL to achieve to the best of their ability. We want to thank all our brilliant staff for making SCL a great place to work!”

Having focused on strengthening their people strategy over the past three years, Managing Director at SCL Education & Training, Brad Rushton, has continued to drive the initiatives that make SCL a great place to work, that Founders, Lewis Field and Steve Franks have put in place.

Brad Rushton, Managing Director for SCL Education & Training said:

“We are extremely proud to have been recognised for our ongoing commitment to the development of our people, and in turn, our business.

“With just 17% of companies nationwide achieving Gold accreditation, this incredible result highlights the outstanding dedication, hard work and passion of each and every team member.”

A key driver in SCL’s recruitment and people strategy is The HR Dept who have been instrumental in SCL achieving this accreditation and ensuring that working at SCL is more than just a job.

The recent appointment of Charlotte Dumont as Head of HR at SCL is testament to how important SCL’s people are. Charlotte will now continue to take SCL’s people and culture strategy to the next level, leading on initiatives over the coming months to reinforce SCL as a great place to work.

Charlotte said: “What an amazing achievement for both SCL and their staff. What I have seen since joining SCL in November is extremely motivated and dedicated staff who live and breathe the values and go above and beyond every day to put their learners at the centre of everything they do.

“I feel privileged to work with such an amazing team at SCL and be part of such a forward-thinking organisation.

“My commitment to SCL will now see our people and culture strategy taken to the next level with a high focus on positively transforming and developing people, giving staff every opportunity to fulfil their potential and play an important part in the SCL journey.”