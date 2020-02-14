 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Waltham Forest College gets fired up for National Apprenticeship Week

Details
Hits: 311
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Waltham Forest College joined the â€˜Fire It Upâ€™ campaign during National Apprenticeship Week
@WFCTweets joined the ‘Fire It Up’ campaign during National Apprenticeship Week ensuring apprenticeships are being promoted alongside more traditional academic routes.

A series of awareness workshops were designed and delivered to learners across the London Borough of Waltham Forest to help raise the awareness of apprenticeships and champion all the great things about on-the-job training.

College representatives had an opportunity to educate and inspire young learners from Holy Family Catholic School and Wanstead High School incorporating this year’s Fire It Up theme – ‘Look Beyond’. The workshops allowed students to help them make the best decision around career choices discussing pathways into apprenticeships, as a choice, after school.

The Apprentice team also participated in the Waltham Forest Council’s Apprenticeship Fair at the Jobcentre Plus in Walthamstow, to encourage young people and adults to look beyond some of the myths around apprenticeships and see the diverse range of roles available.

Dr Joy Kettyle, Principal at Waltham Forest College, said: “Apprenticeships are important in helping young people and adults into work and we are engaging with leading employers, who have woken up to the benefits of having an apprentice in their workplace”.

Director for Business Development, Nadeem Khalifa said: “Apprenticeships are an important way for people to enter the labour market by choosing a specialist career pathway. The average college trains more than 1,000 apprentices and our team will continue to work with UK businesses to ensure that the apprenticeship system works for them”.

Advertisement

Waltham Forest College ranked #1 London College for learner satisfaction
Sector News
@WFCTweets is proud to be crowned the number one London College for le
QA WELCOMES â€˜GOODâ€™ OFSTED RATING FOR APPRENTICESHIP PROVISION
Sector News
Report recognises the digital skills providerâ€™s â€œstate-of-the-artâ
Boris Johnson visits Uxbridge College during Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@BorisJohnson MP joined staff, students and employers during #NAW2020

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Waltham Forest College ranked #1 London College for learner satisfaction
Sector News
@WFCTweets is proud to be crowned the number one London College for le
QA WELCOMES â€˜GOODâ€™ OFSTED RATING FOR APPRENTICESHIP PROVISION
Sector News
Report recognises the digital skills providerâ€™s â€œstate-of-the-artâ
Boris Johnson visits Uxbridge College during Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@BorisJohnson MP joined staff, students and employers during #NAW2020
East Sussex College's Creative Theatre workshop is a smash-hit with students
Sector News
A group of students from Lewes and Brighton recently had the opportuni
SERC Foundation degree students help take hospitality to new heights
Sector News
Students on the Foundation Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Managemen
Award-winning alumni wow during industry week at Trafford College Group
Sector News
Award-winning hair stylists, nail art influencers and celebrity makeup
Performers find their happy feet at the fantastic Havering Dance Festival
Sector News
An exciting mix of dance styles featuring ballet to Bharatnatyam wowed
Dulux Academy celebrates the passion of Walsall College students during National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
24 students from @Walsall_College benefitted from hands on training by
Sellafield scientist makes global top 20
Sector News
Sellafieldâ€™s Rebecca Ballantyne has been named one of the worldâ€™s
Further crackdown on illegal schools
Sector News
Measures set out to make sure no child is educated in potentially unsa
Online learning provider ICS Learn raises Â£11,000 for childrenâ€™s hospice charity
Sector News
@ICSLearn raises Â£11,257 for Childrenâ€™s Hospices Across Scotland @S
Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students bring art to markets
Sector News
Barnsley College Higher Education BA Fine Art students have brought th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: School Chef of the Year 2020 14 hours 27 minutes ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Inclusive Skills Wales Competitions held at Newtown College 14 hours 28 minutes ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Norland Nanny Visit 14 hours 29 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page