Strategic Equality Plan 2020-2024

I am delighted to be invited to launch the consultation for our new Strategic Equality Plan for 2020 – 2024

At Gower College Swansea, we pride ourselves on not only being an inclusive institution that reaches out across all of our local communities, but one that also celebrates the diversity of our student cohort.

But we know that, not only can we do more but we need to do more to be even more representative of our communities, and the publication of our new Strategic Equality Plan gives you the opportunity to do just that and to reflect the key areas that we believe we need to focus on over the next four years.

Please take a look at the video which gives an overview of the objectives and then I would invite you to make any comments or suggestions on how this draft plan can be improved by sending your views or comments to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mark Jones

Principal and Chief Executive

