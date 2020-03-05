 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#NCW2020 – adi’s Ian Cartwright shares his engineering journey

Details
Hits: 370
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ian Cartwright, process division director at adi Project Management

As National Careers Week nears its conclusion, multi-disciplined engineering firm adi Group has focused further on stories that help to inspire young people into their desired trades.

Here, Ian Cartwright, process division director at adi Project Management, shares his route into the engineering sector, his progression along the way and some exciting work with a well-known Irish drink brand.

Tell us a little about your role, the projects you are supporting and the type of work you undertake on a daily basis.
In relation to potential new work, my role involves interpreting the total project scope and then providing information to other adi companies and third parties so that they can submit a quotation. I collate all of the costs and calculate the prices for the client, including adi Project’s design and management elements. I then prepare a quotation for a client, confirming the total project scope and provide them with the costs.

In relation to projects for which clients place orders on adi Projects, my role involves appointing suppliers and coordinating their activities. adi Projects then act as the main point of the contact for the client and manage the project through design, installation/construction and commissioning.

What attracted you to a career in the engineering sector?
At school, I did A levels in maths, physics and geography. I don’t recall having a specific career in mind and maybe because my father was involved in engineering and I had friends studying mechanical engineering, I followed in their footsteps.

How did you initially get started in engineering? Did you do an apprenticeship?
My route into engineering was via polytechnic, doing a degree in mechanical engineering. The course I took included three spells in the industry, which I spent working at a large brewing company. Initially I spent time in the machine shop, servicing equipment and time in the drawing office. This gave me good general appreciation of various engineering tasks.

After qualifying I have worked for companies on design and installation of equipment.

What do you most like about working for adi Group/adi Projects?
adi works in several sectors and there is a chance to work on projects at various stages of their lifecycle. This provides an opportunity to work in different environments and meet new challenges on a regular basis.

What is the best project you’ve ever worked on?
The most memorable project I have ever worked on was the building of a new brewhouse for Guinness in London. This was in the middle of an existing brewery which needed to be kept running throughout the 2 ½ year programme.

Advertisement

Masterchef: The Professionals winner invites young Eastbourne chefs to Etch.
Sector News
Catering students from East Sussex College @ESColleges recently had th
City Corporation provides new funding for Centre for Music project
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has today agreed to provide further fun
Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering
Sector News
This week, in conjunction with #InternationalWomensDay @BCoT invited f

With everything you’ve learnt, what would you tell the ‘younger you’ about a career in engineering?
Keep soaking up the information and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Any other comments on the engineering sector / engineering careers you’d like to share?
Engineers plays a very important role in the world and there are lots of rewarding aspects to it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Masterchef: The Professionals winner invites young Eastbourne chefs to Etch.
Sector News
Catering students from East Sussex College @ESColleges recently had th
City Corporation provides new funding for Centre for Music project
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has today agreed to provide further fun
Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering
Sector News
This week, in conjunction with #InternationalWomensDay @BCoT invited f
Female earnings in the UK need to increase by £93 billion to closed the gender pay gap
Sector News
Despite holding firm in 16th place, the UK is being outpaced by greate
Leeds College of Building Celebrates Win at AAC Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is celebrating after scooping a t
Major £179 million Government investment to support next generation of STEM talent
Sector News
#BSW20 - @AlokSharma_RDG and @GavinWilliamson ANNOUNCE MULTI-MILLION G
Multi-million-pound plan to help City’s homeless
Sector News
A 24/7 assessment hub for rough sleepers in the Square Mile and a new
Requests for online therapy services double in one year
Sector News
In support of #UniMentalHealthDay @BarkTeam makes it free for therapy
Tameside College set to be regional hub for computing specialists
Sector News
The National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE) @WeAreComputing has
Women still locked out of top jobs: New research highlights the myriad of challenges that still unfairly plague women attempting to climb the career ladder
Sector News
#UntappedPotential - Ahead of International Women’s Day #IWD20 new r
People management is the biggest barrier to international growth, says ADP
Sector News
People management is the biggest barrier to international growth, says
New Employer Academy Address Future Skills Shortages
Sector News
Employers working in partnership with @DerbyCollege to develop a pipel

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 1 minute ago

CareermapLive and The Careers & Enterprise Company CPD Webinar

CareermapLive and The Careers & Enterprise...

CareermapLive were recently joined by The Careers & Enterprise Company for a CPD webinar for teachers, career leaders and career advisers. If you...

Julie Murray
Julie Murray shared a video in channel. 51 minutes ago

Making the Most of your CLA Further Education Licence

Making the Most of your CLA Further Education...

Our helpful video shows Further Education Institutions the benefit of the CLA Education Licence and how they can apply it in the classroom to make...

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 11 hours

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 14 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page