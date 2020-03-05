 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Requests for online therapy services double in one year

Details
Hits: 356
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In support of #UniMentalHealthDay @BarkTeam makes it free for therapy professionals to connect with those seeking help 

Bark today (5 Mar) reveals that the number of requests for therapy services has seen a sharp increase over the last twelve months. Therapy queries, or ‘Barks’, in January 2020 (6,179) almost doubled in comparison to queries for the same time period in 2019 (3,550), a total increase of 74%. This trend follows suit to data collected in 2018 (2,292 therapy Barks recorded) and 2017 (667 therapy Barks recorded) respectively. 

In support of University Mental Health Day, Bark is making it free for therapy professionals to respond to therapy queries on the Bark platform on the 5th of March 2020. The incentive not only supports the awareness day but will ensure that those seeking help are able to access it quickly in a way that suits them.

Conversations around mental health are increasingly coming to the forefront, however, universities have not necessarily adapted their mental health support offerings to meet demand. In some Higher Education Institutes, up to 1 in 4 students are using, or waiting to use, counselling services, according to the Institute for Public Policy Research**. 

A 2017 survey by Sodexo* revealed that 42% of UK students have considered dropping out because of physical or mental health issues, meaning it’s more important than ever to ensure that resources are in place for students. Bark makes it easy for anyone looking for support to find the right professional for them, filtering everything from gender to availability and method of communication. 

Kai Feller, founder and CEO of Bark says:

“It’s tougher than ever for university students. On top of a mountain of crippling debt, students are battling rising living costs as well as heightened competition when it comes to getting a job. Increased strain on mental health is leading to more drop-outs, according to data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency***”. 

“Ensuring the right support is in place for students is key to turning this around. For University Mental Health Day, we’re making responses to therapy related Barks free of charge, to ensure that students can get the support they need, when they need it”.

Advertisement

Masterchef: The Professionals winner invites young Eastbourne chefs to Etch.
Sector News
Catering students from East Sussex College @ESColleges recently had th
City Corporation provides new funding for Centre for Music project
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has today agreed to provide further fun
Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering
Sector News
This week, in conjunction with #InternationalWomensDay @BCoT invited f

You may also be interested in these articles:

Masterchef: The Professionals winner invites young Eastbourne chefs to Etch.
Sector News
Catering students from East Sussex College @ESColleges recently had th
City Corporation provides new funding for Centre for Music project
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has today agreed to provide further fun
Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering
Sector News
This week, in conjunction with #InternationalWomensDay @BCoT invited f
Female earnings in the UK need to increase by £93 billion to closed the gender pay gap
Sector News
Despite holding firm in 16th place, the UK is being outpaced by greate
Leeds College of Building Celebrates Win at AAC Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is celebrating after scooping a t
Major £179 million Government investment to support next generation of STEM talent
Sector News
#BSW20 - @AlokSharma_RDG and @GavinWilliamson ANNOUNCE MULTI-MILLION G
Multi-million-pound plan to help City’s homeless
Sector News
A 24/7 assessment hub for rough sleepers in the Square Mile and a new
Tameside College set to be regional hub for computing specialists
Sector News
The National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE) @WeAreComputing has
#NCW2020 – adi’s Ian Cartwright shares his engineering journey
Sector News
As National Careers Week nears its conclusion, multi-disciplined engin
Women still locked out of top jobs: New research highlights the myriad of challenges that still unfairly plague women attempting to climb the career ladder
Sector News
#UntappedPotential - Ahead of International Women’s Day #IWD20 new r
People management is the biggest barrier to international growth, says ADP
Sector News
People management is the biggest barrier to international growth, says
New Employer Academy Address Future Skills Shortages
Sector News
Employers working in partnership with @DerbyCollege to develop a pipel

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 1 minute ago

CareermapLive and The Careers & Enterprise Company CPD Webinar

CareermapLive and The Careers & Enterprise...

CareermapLive were recently joined by The Careers & Enterprise Company for a CPD webinar for teachers, career leaders and career advisers. If you...

Julie Murray
Julie Murray shared a video in channel. 51 minutes ago

Making the Most of your CLA Further Education Licence

Making the Most of your CLA Further Education...

Our helpful video shows Further Education Institutions the benefit of the CLA Education Licence and how they can apply it in the classroom to make...

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 11 hours

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 14 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page