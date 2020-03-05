 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Leeds College of Building Celebrates Win at AAC Apprenticeship Awards

Details
Hits: 537
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is celebrating after scooping a top accolade at #ApprenticeshipAwards20 

The College was named ‘Apprenticeship Provider of the Year,’ beating off stiff competition at a glittering ceremony at the ICC Birmingham. Finalists in the category included Abingdon & Witney College, Herefordshire & Worcestershire Group Training Association, Gen2 Training, and Weston College.

Over the last decade, a focus on apprenticeships has resulted in a massive growth of Leeds College of Building’s technical and professional training as well as maintaining high volumes in building, and services trade apprenticeships. The College also provides off-the-job training for numerous other apprentices from other providers. 

Areas as varied as Building Services Engineering, Civil Engineering, Construction Management, Quantity Surveying, and Transport Planning saw just ten apprentices enrolling in 2011. By 2018, this figure stood at over 700 (6,900% increase) with female apprentices increasing from one to over 150. 

Four years ago, the College had a total of 965 apprentices; by the end of the last academic year, that figure stood at nearly 2,250, across all areas of the College’s provision. During the same period, Higher Level Apprenticeships increased from 73 to 465, an incredible 536% upsurge. 

More than 500 sector leaders, staff, and apprentices gathered to find out the results of the awards, new Apprenticeship and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, was in attendance to celebrate the winners.

Finalists were announced in February at a Parliamentary Reception in Westminster, hosted by Robert Halfon MP and Emma Hardy MP. Forty-four organisations and individuals were shortlisted in 22 categories after more than 350 entries were submitted by colleges, training providers, and employers.

Judges said it was “clear” from their application and evidence that they “were enthusiastically dedicated to helping apprentices achieve their full potential, and absolutely committed to steering the next generation of innovators”.

Derek Whitehead, Principal & CEO at Leeds College of Building, said:

“This is a tremendous national achievement for the College, staff, apprentices, and employers. On behalf of governors and the senior team, I would like to thank Vicky Patterson, our Curriculum Manager for Technical and Professional Apprenticeships (for co-ordinating the nomination) and all staff across College for their hard work, commitment, and valued contribution in providing high-quality delivery through our daily work in supporting apprentices and their employers.”

AELP chief executive Mark Dawe said: 

“We’ve had another fabulous evening celebrating all that is best about apprenticeships and the hard-working people who offer bright futures to learners who embark on our flagship skills programme. Congratulations to a great set of winners and it’s really pleasing that Gillian Keegan has been here with us to hear about these wonderful success stories.”

Advertisement

Masterchef: The Professionals winner invites young Eastbourne chefs to Etch.
Sector News
Catering students from East Sussex College @ESColleges recently had th
City Corporation provides new funding for Centre for Music project
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has today agreed to provide further fun
Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering
Sector News
This week, in conjunction with #InternationalWomensDay @BCoT invited f

You may also be interested in these articles:

Masterchef: The Professionals winner invites young Eastbourne chefs to Etch.
Sector News
Catering students from East Sussex College @ESColleges recently had th
City Corporation provides new funding for Centre for Music project
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has today agreed to provide further fun
Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering
Sector News
This week, in conjunction with #InternationalWomensDay @BCoT invited f
Female earnings in the UK need to increase by £93 billion to closed the gender pay gap
Sector News
Despite holding firm in 16th place, the UK is being outpaced by greate
Major £179 million Government investment to support next generation of STEM talent
Sector News
#BSW20 - @AlokSharma_RDG and @GavinWilliamson ANNOUNCE MULTI-MILLION G
Multi-million-pound plan to help City’s homeless
Sector News
A 24/7 assessment hub for rough sleepers in the Square Mile and a new
Requests for online therapy services double in one year
Sector News
In support of #UniMentalHealthDay @BarkTeam makes it free for therapy
Tameside College set to be regional hub for computing specialists
Sector News
The National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE) @WeAreComputing has
#NCW2020 – adi’s Ian Cartwright shares his engineering journey
Sector News
As National Careers Week nears its conclusion, multi-disciplined engin
Women still locked out of top jobs: New research highlights the myriad of challenges that still unfairly plague women attempting to climb the career ladder
Sector News
#UntappedPotential - Ahead of International Women’s Day #IWD20 new r
People management is the biggest barrier to international growth, says ADP
Sector News
People management is the biggest barrier to international growth, says
New Employer Academy Address Future Skills Shortages
Sector News
Employers working in partnership with @DerbyCollege to develop a pipel

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 1 minute ago

CareermapLive and The Careers & Enterprise Company CPD Webinar

CareermapLive and The Careers & Enterprise...

CareermapLive were recently joined by The Careers & Enterprise Company for a CPD webinar for teachers, career leaders and career advisers. If you...

Julie Murray
Julie Murray shared a video in channel. 52 minutes ago

Making the Most of your CLA Further Education Licence

Making the Most of your CLA Further Education...

Our helpful video shows Further Education Institutions the benefit of the CLA Education Licence and how they can apply it in the classroom to make...

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 11 hours

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 14 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page