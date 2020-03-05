 
Masterchef: The Professionals winner invites young Eastbourne chefs to Etch.

Details
Photos by: www.andrewplantphotography.com

Catering students from East Sussex College @ESColleges recently had the chance to work alongside former @MasterChefUK The Professionals winner, Steven Edwards, during a Chefs’ Forum event at Etch. restaurant in Hove.

Students from the Eastbourne campus worked with Steven and his team in the Etch. kitchen to produce and serve canapès to the Chef’s Forum guests.

The students were able to watch the fantastic cookery demo by Steven, incorporating fantastic produce from the suppliers exhibiting at the event. They also learnt more about interesting subjects affecting the professional lives of the chefs such as sustainability, reduction of plastics, seasonal ingredients, and local sourcing.

Catherine Farinha, Founder at The Chefs’ Forum said, “Steven is a great role model for young chefs, as well as his peers. He has always entered competitions to build his profile and get his name out there and encourages young chefs to do the same, which is very solid advice. We really appreciate Steven working with The Chefs’ Forum and students from East Sussex College. We look forward to inviting Steven into the training kitchens at East Sussex College to teach at the college as part of the hugely successful national initiative, The Chefs’ Forum Academy.”

Chefs’ Forum events are an excellent opportunity for chefs and suppliers to get together and discuss industry trends, whilst inspiring young chefs and forging links with local catering colleges.

