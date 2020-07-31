CloudSwyft and FutureLearn launch new Microsoft AI microcredential to upskill global learners

@CloudSwyft partners with @FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform globally, launch new @Microsoft #AI course to bring future-ready technology upskilling courses, hands-on labs and microcredentials to global learners
CloudSwyft Global Systems, Inc. (“CloudSwyft”), a Microsoft ISV Partner, and FutureLearn, the leading social learning platform, announce a long term strategic partnership, primarily focused on jointly providing a broad range of online technology skills courses to FutureLearn’s global user base. The first course, entitled Artificial Intelligence on Microsoft Azure: Machine Learning and Python Basics, has launched and is now open for enrolment. The user experience for each course is enhanced through a combination of Hands-On Labs, a Blended Learning Experience platform and Microsoft role-based certification exams.
Alongside the new Artificial Intelligence on Microsoft Azure: Machine Learning and Python Basics course, additional Microsoft future-ready technology courses to be offered will include Data Science, Data Analysis, Front-End and Software Development, DevOps, Azure Data Scientist, Azure Developer and Administrator, Power BI, Dynamic 365, Power Platform and more.
FutureLearn will launch a series of advanced Microsoft microcredentials as well as short online courses in the coming months featuring this content.
The comprehensive set of courses will enable both beginners and those with advanced technology skills to upskill, reskill and build their CVs through certifications and microcredentials in a highly dynamic global environment for employment.
Hands-On Labs are live cloud-based environments with pre-installed applications and tools that are aligned to each specific course. They allow learners to perform practical lab exercises through their browser, be graded and to successfully earn ‘hands-on lab accomplished’ digital credentials.
The Blended Learning Experience Platform, which is integrated within the FutureLearn platform, is a value-add service that allows learners to book technology experts and mentors for one-on-one remote sessions for guidance on Hands-On Lab and course modules.
“CloudSwyft has been at the forefront of future-ready skills development across a range of geographies. Microsoft is privileged to support a strong ecosystem of partners – including CloudSwyft – in our work to enable digital transformation of education. The strategic partnership with FutureLearn opens up a global market for CloudSwyft’s value-add courses and technology add-ons for existing courses, expanding the opportunity to fulfill our mission of helping every person and organization on the planet achieve more.” said Larry Nelson, Asia Regional General Manager, Microsoft Education
“We are thrilled to be working with FutureLearn to provide future-ready skills to their extensive global user base, both initially through our Microsoft courses, but also by integrating our Hands-On Labs product into their existing technology courses. We believe this will provide significant upskilling and reskilling opportunities, certifications and microcredentials at a time when digital skill learners need them the most,” said Dann Angelo De Guzman, founder and CEO of CloudSwyft.
Justin Cooke, Chief Content and Partnerships Officer at FutureLearn said:
“Technological disruption has propelled the world of work forward over the past few decades, creating huge demand for skilled professionals in areas such as AI, software engineering and data science. This disruption has meant that professionals will need to update at least 42% of core skills for existing roles in the next two years, according to the World Economic Forum. Recent events have only highlighted the growing need for talent with the right skills to fill these gaps. That’s why FutureLearn is proud to partner with CloudSwyft to deliver a number of high- quality and accessible Microsoft microcredentials to millions of learners, which aim to provide them with the career-boosting skills they need for in-demand roles.”