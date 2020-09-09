Registration window for Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) status now open

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET), the membership body dedicated to professionals working across further education, vocational teaching and training, is inviting SET members to apply for the next cohort to undertake Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) status.

QTLS is a nationally-recognised status which SET members can gain by successfully completing a “professional formation” process, enabling teachers/trainers to develop and demonstrate skills and knowledge through their practice.

More than 24,000 teachers/trainers already hold QTLS, enabling them to develop and demonstrate their skills and knowledge through practice, and helping them to drive up professional standards in the sector. With more organisations requiring QTLS as part of their job criteria, SET is expecting to see another steady increase in uptake over the next year.

New ePortfolio system

SET members wishing to register during the current window have until 30 September to do so. They will then begin working on their portfolio in October to be completed over the following six months. Responding to member feedback, SET is due to pilot a brand new ePortfolio system for the October 2020 QTLS cohort.

Samson Chumbu, ICT lecturer at Bucks College, said:

“One of the things I’ve discovered is that I’ve never really had time to reflect on the way I used to teach. After completing QTLS, I’ve found myself thinking more about what has gone well in the lesson, what I did wrong and how can I improve on what I’ve taught today.”

Tracey Bedford, Curriculum lead, health and social care, and functional skills for GB Training, said:

“For me, it’s not about ticking boxes to satisfy CPD requirements; it is because I thrive and enjoy it. I’ve loved the QTLS journey. As a result of my QTLS, alongside the quality director, I’ve helped develop a programme of staff CPD for more than 40 staff. This involves training tutors and assessors on question techniques, active learning, reviews, and everything they need to do to improve their practices as educators. I deliver this programme on a rolling basis, so that’s a much-improved platform of learning than there was previous to my achievement of QTLS.

Sharon Williams, Business studies course manager and teacher, Richard Huish College, Taunton, said:

“I thoroughly enjoyed the process, and feel more confident as a person. I thrived on being observed and working on my QTLS helped me to get to know people in other departments. I found the most important source of support came from the QTLS Facebook Group. I was able to talk to people who were going through the same process or had completed it themselves.”

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Aspiring young footballers will be hoping to win more trophies this se Sector News @S_ERC has welcomed the announcement from @Economy_NI Minister Diane D Sector News Throughout Adult Learnersâ€™ Week 2020, Gower College Swansea will be

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

What are the benefits of QTLS to individuals and organisations?

Being awarded with QTLS signals to employers and colleagues a commitment to excellence, brings additional impact to teaching, and provides a rich developmental opportunity that enables practitioners to show progression and to work collaboratively with colleagues.

Underpinned by the Professional Standards for Teachers and Trainers, QTLS helps professionals to critically reflect on the difference the process has had on their practice and learners. As part of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), SET is the only organisation which can confer this badge of professionalism, allowing teachers and trainers to gain the professional recognition they deserve. Recent statistics reveal that 98 per cent of successful applicants say that QTLS has had a positive impact on their practice.

Who is it for?

QTLS is aimed at:

teachers, trainers and professionals working in the Further Education and Training sector who deliver a minimum of two hours teaching per week

qualified staff in a teaching role working with post-14 learners (Years 10, 11 and above) in a school or sixth form college

teachers or trainers who have recently completed their initial teacher training, as well as those who already have experience of teaching.

What are the key benefits of QTLS?

enhances your career prospects

offers national recognition of your status as a professional teacher or trainer

is valuable CPD that will enhance your knowledge and skills, and build your confidence

is an opportunity to engage with relevant educational theory and research and work collaboratively with colleagues to improve your practice

allows you to use the initials as a designation and display an MSET QTLS digital pin on your online profiles

it is recognised in law as having parity with QTS.

Additionally, it sets you on the pathway to Advanced Teacher Status (ATS), which recognises mastery level expertise for experienced teachers and trainers.

Andrew Dowell, Head of Professional Status at the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“We encourage all teachers and trainers in the Further Education sector looking to improve their practice, to undertake QTLS so they can gain deserved national recognition and help improve their career prospects. Working towards QTLS provides an exciting development opportunity for teachers and trainers and we look forward to supporting our members to gain this badge of professionalism.

“SET offers continuous support to all those undertaking the badge of professionalism through webinars, live webchats, a new portfolio forum and a dedicated Facebook group page with a community of around 1,200 members.

“Additionally, we are pleased to announce that we are recognising those who have been awarded QTLS so far in 2020 with our double-page spread in the autumn issue of inTuition, celebrating participants who have successfully completed the professional formation process.”

Following the September registration window closing on 30 September 2020, those interested in undertaking QTLS can express their interest for the next cohort which will start in January 2021.