Job seeker finds work in just 48 hours thanks to a giant CV on the back of a lorry

“I’m so excited to say I have a job!” announced a delighted James Pemblington. James had not worked for around eight months. Having been furloughed in March from his technical project manager position at a theme park, he was then made redundant in June.

James had tried everything to find a job, even sending a chocolate brownie with a QR code on it to potential employers. When the QR code was scanned, it revealed a website showing James’ CV and a video about him, his interests and previous experience.

During his job search, James saw a competition being run by online job board Zoek and Dragons’ Den entrepreneur, Ed Hollands of DrivenMedia. The winner of the competition was to have their image and giant CV displayed on the back of a lorry travelling up and down the UK. Beating almost 200 other job seekers, James won the competition thanks in part to his initiative and enthusiasm.

The innovative campaign by Zoek was launched on a Wednesday, James was contacted the next day, interviewed on the Friday and offered a three-month project management position on the Saturday.

Diana Campbell, managing director of Zoek, said, “We are doing everything we can to help people in their job search during this difficult time and thought this competition would be a great way to give one of our registered users some national exposure. We are ecstatic to have helped James find work so quickly. By combining lots of useful content with unique A.I-based technology that accurately matches users with suitable jobs, we believe we are giving people the best possible chance to quickly find their dream job.”

James is looking forward to starting with his new employer in November after some initial training and is hoping his contract will be extended at the end of the three months. “Yes, it is a short contract” said James. “However, I really appreciate being able to get back to managing a team, serving the local community and supporting this great company. I feel so lucky and grateful to Zoek and DrivenMedia for giving me this opportunity.”

In the meantime, James will be thinking up some more attention-grabbing initiatives to get himself noticed in the job market if his contract is not extended. “I was thinking of using smell,” joked James. “Perhaps a scented flower attached to my CV to indicate the ‘sweet smell of success’! Set your calendars for three months’ time, as I will be spamming your timelines with crazy ideas once again! Until then – I’m off to work!”

