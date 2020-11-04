 
CITB Chief Executive Sarah Beale to leave in September 2021

Details
CITB Chief Executive Sarah Beale to leave next year

@SarahB_CITB, Chief Executive of @CITB_UK, has given notice of her resignation which will come into effect from September 2021.

She has served as CEO since January 2017, having previously held a range of senior leadership positions at the organisation over the past 16 years.  

Sarah, CITB’s first female CEO, led the training body through a major, successful transformation programme, Vision 2020. It saw CITB shift from direct provision of a range of commercial services towards delivering strategic outcomes for the whole construction industry. This was achieved through improving influence at government level, introducing a new governance structure and increasing the return and impact from the Levy.

Sarah played a pivotal role in protecting hundreds of apprentices who had lost their jobs due to the collapse of Carillion in January 2018. This year she led a rapid response to the Covid-19 pandemic, making a series of difficult decisions which have been welcomed by industry – protecting apprenticeships and prioritising direct funding for employers, while helping businesses’ cash flow by agreeing an unprecedented ‘Levy holiday’. During her tenure she has promoted the value and importance of diversity and inclusivity.

In order to ensure delivery of CITB’s current plans, provide leadership and stability through these challenging times and make sure that the organisation is in the strongest possible position to move forward, Sarah will be staying on until September 2021.

Peter Lauener, Chair of CITB, said:

“Sarah has been a superb Chief Executive for CITB, serving industry’s skills needs with dedication, and making us a stronger and more effective organisation in the process. 

“Thanks to Sarah’s work, and that of her senior team, the Board and I can remain confident in CITB’s commitment and ability to deliver the new strategic plan and to achieve industry endorsement of our approach in the consensus process we expect to run next year.

“We wish Sarah well for the future – whatever she does, we know she will bring the unique mix of energy, enthusiasm and expertise to bear which makes her such an effective leader.”

Sarah Beale said:

“It’s been an honour to lead CITB. A part of me will always stay in this great organisation, which is full of brilliant people making a real difference to people’s lives and careers, as well as supporting construction employers across Great Britain.

“I’m proud of the work we have done together, and our record of delivery. It will be tough to leave after 16 fantastic years, but right now I’m focused on delivering our Skills Stability Plan, including seeing through internal changes and setting up CITB to deliver beyond that, before taking a breather and identifying a new career challenge.”

