Students spread Christmas cheer with live Secret Santa event

Fife College (@fifecollege) Students’ Association (FCSA) has delivered a number of early Christmas presents to lucky students during a special online Secret Santa event.

The Fife College Secret Santa event saw Santa and his helper elves deliver bags filled with £250 worth of presents to ten students across Fife during an event which was streamed live online.  

The winning students were chosen at random following a draw which was open to all Fife College students. The FCSA then worked with the College’s digital team and Technical Theatre students to produce the online event where the special deliveries where handed over live.

The event, which saw Santa’s little helpers cover 300 miles, followed the present deliveries which included a tablet, wireless headphones, toiletries, books, games and other gifts.

Jade Burnett, Fife College Students’ Association President for Welfare and Equality, said:

“We were delighted to deliver some extra special gifts to a number of students this Christmas with our online Secret Santa event.

“This year has been particularly tough for everyone, so we were determined to go that extra mile to give some of our hard-working students a surprise.

"Taking the prizes straight to their door, on behalf of Santa of course, and in a COVID safe way, made the team feel very festive too and we hope the students felt the same!

“It was also great to get the technical theatre students involved in the event to gain some valuable placement hours, particularly given how difficult these are to come by in theatre industry just now.”

