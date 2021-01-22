 
Students Join Initiative to Crack Down On Crime

Students Join Initiative to Crack Down On Crime

Derby College (@derbycollege) Public Services students recently joined an initiative to highlight that properties vulnerable to burglary could be eligible for free security improvements as part of a major project to boost safety in the West End area of Derby.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa joined partners from Derbyshire Police, Derby Homes, and the DCG students in a leaflet drop to offer residents - including previous victims of burglary - the opportunity to have free security upgrades installed.

The scheme is part of a multi-agency partnership to crackdown on theft, burglary and robbery in the West End area.

The PCC secured £514k from the Home Office’s £25m Safer Streets Fund to deliver a catalogue of safety improvements including an advanced CCTV system consisting of 12 (night-vision) high-powered cameras and poles to prevent knife-point robberies, domestic burglaries and shoplifting on key routes within the area.

In the latest phase of the project, residents in the West End area are being invited to book a free crime prevention appointment which will see staff from Derby Homes Crime Prevention Team attending their property for a free home security check to recommend and install necessary crime prevention improvements. These could include solar lights, improved window locks and window alarms.

Mr Dhindsa said: “This is an exciting opportunity for residents in the West End who want to improve security at their home and feel safer but at no extra cost.

“This project brings together a number of safety partners. We are working closely together to solve the problems which impact on quality of life and deliver practical changes that will make a big difference to how safe people feel in the area they live and deter crime in the future.” 

The scheme is being offered to any household regardless of whether it is owned or rented and will run up to March 31st 2021.

The project has funded two new Crime Prevention Officers who will spend the coming months organising security upgrades at up to 760 vulnerable properties in the West End area.

Other measures being delivered as part of the project include upgraded street lighting within the West End area to ensure pedestrians are more visible when using public footpaths at night and some remedial work to cut back growth on trees at West End Park. There are also plans to launch the area’s first Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

