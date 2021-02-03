 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Dyson School of Engineering brings sketching masterclass into students’ homes

Details
Hits: 659
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Innovation Design Engineering MA/MSc students, and guests from across the College’s Departments, discovered creativity does not have to stop when you leave the classroom. As the spring term begins in remote mode for many students, the Dyson School of Design Engineering and Royal College of Arts have delivered a week-long series of training sessions that were entirely online.

As a result, students unable to come together on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic were able to get creative and learn from each other and a group of experienced illustrators from the UK, EU and USA. An intensive four-hour workshop was delivered on each day of the week from 11 January onward.

Students were asked to sketch live during the sessions and to submit their work at the end of the session for further feedback. Much of the workshop content centred upon developing the skills to complete fast, lucid design tasks.

Student sketching at deskThe daily sessions were hosted by world-leading design educators, such as Prof. Kevin Henry; author of Drawing for Product Designers, Andres Parada; concept artist (American Horror Story), Pam Smy; Lecturer for Illustration at the Cambridge School of Art, Spencer Nugent; creator of Sketch-a-day and Martijn van de Wiel; long term design educator and founder of sketch drive (TU Delft, TU Eindhoven, Twente).

The student perspective

"This week was amazing! I think it would be valuable to have these workshops even earlier in the year so we can learn the processes."Tobias Kappeler

Over 60 students took part across the entire week of workshops. For those wishing to join in from other time zones across the globe, the sessions were recorded for later viewing.

Tobias Kappeler said: “This week was amazing! I think it would be valuable to have these workshops even earlier in the year so we can learn the processes. This was a super helpful exercise, especially for those that have not had a classic design education before.”

Joy Zhang, “The incredible Sketchweek illustrators and designers explained (among other lessons) three-point perspective, orthogonal drawings, the power of templates, character design, and communicating emotion through something as simple as a line. It was super cool learning more about the theory and practice that goes into each masterpiece!"

Collaborating with industry

Moleskine notebooksOver one hundred notebooks were provided by Moleskine for use throughout the week, and ‘phone holders’ were in use so that students could broadcast video of their sketches in progress while still engaging with the group on their device’s camera.

Dr Elena Dieckmann, Teaching Fellow, Dyson School of Design Engineering, said: “Enhancing psychomotor skills is very important for our students. This usually requires access to workshops - now we are discovering how those skills can be taught through a camera and vocal instructions. We are experimenting and pushing the restraints of remote design engineering education every day. We are discovering the limits of what design engineers can do and can’t do remotely.”

BMet supports National Apprenticeship Week with activities to inspire!
Sector News
BMet College (@BMetC) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week (#NA
A COLEG CAMBRIA student bucks languages trend with offer from elite university
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA student has polyglot a place at one of the worldâ€™s lea
NFTS Announces Major New Education Partnership with BFI To Further Diversity and Inclusion Within the Industry
Sector News
The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) today (5 Feb) an

The combination of markers, graphic fine-liners and paper resulted in what felt like a traditional sketching session, but with the added advantages of digital technology allowing skills and feedback to be shared with the entire class.

Audrey Gaulard
Audrey Gaulard, Teaching Fellow

Audrey Gaulard, Teaching Fellow, Dyson School of Design Engineering, said: “The Sketchweek has brought IDE design practice to a new level. It was incredible to be able to learn from highly skilled instructors from all over the world and pushing the boundaries of remote working by sharing sketching classes online live. It was also a fantastic way to connect the IDE community between students, staff and alumni.”

Alumni, Amir Afshar, said: "Sketch week was a great opportunity to relearn some of the basics around thinking and developing ideas through drawing. Having mostly taught myself to draw and sketch throughout my career, it was really useful to learn the fundamentals of new techniques that I had not used in the past.

"The instructors were all people I'd come across and had been following online for a while so it was a real treat to have the opportunity to engage in a personal session with them!"

Find out more

Innovation Design Engineering is a leading-edge, creative product development double Master's programme run jointly between the Royal College of Art and the Dyson School of Design Engineering, which offers a double Master's degree. It involves experimentation, design, engineering, and enterprise activities with an emphasis on prototyping and proving propositions.

Potential applicants are encouraged to explore the full range of programmes available from the Dyson School of Engineering.

You may also be interested in these articles:

BMet supports National Apprenticeship Week with activities to inspire!
Sector News
BMet College (@BMetC) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week (#NA
Dad finds work after CV goes viral
Sector News
When James Pemblington won a competition to have his CV posted on the
A COLEG CAMBRIA student bucks languages trend with offer from elite university
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA student has polyglot a place at one of the world’s lea
NFTS Announces Major New Education Partnership with BFI To Further Diversity and Inclusion Within the Industry
Sector News
The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) today (5 Feb) an
HSDC Alton Engineering students benefit from gifts of equipment from Sonardyne
Sector News
Sonardyne has had a partnership with @Be_HSDC Alton for a number of ye
Siemens unearths student talent with virtual competition to design sustainable connected transport system
Sector News
@Siemens has unearthed the next generation of engineering, technology
Lewisham College celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@LewishamCollege will run a series of Virtual Roadshows events for sch
University of Bristol offers businesses 100 fully funded internships
Sector News
The COVID-19 SME Internship Fund is open to any small-to-medium enterp
National Apprenticeship Week 2021: Virtual Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair
Sector News
During #NationalApprenticeshipWeek @SouthwarkCollege in partnership wi
Southwark College gears up for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@SouthwarkCollege will be running a series of online events to celebra
Testing offer for schools, colleges and childcare settings in Wales
Sector News
Written statement from Kirsty Williams (@wgmin_education), Minister fo
‘I got promotion in HR after completing a CIPD course’
Sector News
Four human resources professionals have told how studying a Chartered

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: 6 Ways To Further Your Education 2 hours 47 minutes ago
BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet supports National Apprenticeship Week with activities to inspire! 2 hours 52 minutes ago
Wakefield College
Wakefield College has published a new article: New Covid-19 testing site opens at Wakefield College 2 hours 54 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5318)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page