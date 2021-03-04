 
UniScholarz: A Scholarship Marketplace For Studying Abroad

UniScholarz: A Scholarship Marketplace For Studying Abroad

The only thing increasing more than the number of students studying abroad, is the number of scholarships in the market right now. Searching through thousands of scholarships, including general scholarships and more specialized funding schemes, can be a task for students, as they are already juggling university admissions, education loan applications, accommodation search, visa approvals, filing documents and more. 

This rigmarole results in two things -

  • Students paying the full tuition fees of top universities abroad.
  • Funds sitting idle in hundreds of scholarship funds. 

This is what UniScholarz, an online scholarship marketplace, aims to solve. 

Currently, students have access to around 2,694 scholarship programmes to study in the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, and other top study destinations around the world. Scholarship platforms list only the most popular ones, thus, conveniently leaving out local and regional scholarships that still have the potential to help thousands of deserving students. 

UniScholarz aims to bring scholarships of all types and sizes under one umbrella, so that students no longer have to bootstrap their entire higher education. 

By using UniScholarz, students can apply for scholarships provided by leading corporates and educational institutions. 

UniScholarz aims to help students primarily through three avenues -

  • UniAcco/UniCreds sponsored scholarships.
  • Scholarships through partners.
  • Institutional/University sponsored scholarships. 

UniScholarz will accept contributions made from corporate donors, which will be treated as a part of their CSR activities. The funds provided under CSR will be used to create a number of scholarships for deserving students who wish to pursue higher education abroad. These scholarships will especially be targeted towards students coming from economically poor backgrounds and disadvantaged students. 

Categories of Scholarships available on UniScholarz - 

  • Merit-based scholarships: These scholarships are to uplift students and help them reach greater heights. Any student can be a promising candidate on the basis of their academic excellence or any other merit like sports or extracurricular activities.
  • Need-based scholarships: These scholarships aim to become the backbone of students who are unable to fulfill their dreams because of lack of funds or low-income backgrounds.
  • Country-specific scholarships: Every year, numerous students move to different countries from the world for higher studies. Keeping this in mind, the country-specific scholarships focuses on bringing a more diverse and inclusive student demographic to universities across the globe.
  • College-specific scholarships: These scholarships are for students who have their hearts set on a particular university. 
  • Student-specific scholarships: These scholarships are for students from low-income families, or those who have survived chronic diseases. These scholarships are also for under-represented populations, particularly women and minorities. 

