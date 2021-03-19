Learning Curve Group’s Ambitious Growth Plans Lead to the Recruitment of New Director of Corporate Operations

@_LearningCurve are delighted to welcome the newest member of the Purple Family, Mushall Khan, who is taking the role of Director of Corporate Operations. Mushall has dedicated her entire working life to education, and specifically to helping people from disadvantaged backgrounds have access to quality education. Learning Curve Group have ambitious growth plans for the next 5 years and aim to double in size. Mushall is a great addition to the team as we share the same values and aspirations and, most importantly, we keep learners at the centre of everything we do.

In the last year we have reached our mission of transforming 1 million lives through learning, and as we grow we are striving to be able to continue to do this on an even larger scale across the whole of the UK. We are excited for Mushall to get started and work with us towards our next milestone. We recently announced the successful acquisition of Antrec Ltd which expands our reach into the Liverpool City Region and welcomes Nat Taylor as Director of Employability; growing our board of directors in a way that ensures we continue to deliver high-quality teaching and learning.

Mushall volunteered while she was at University which led her to securing a full-time position working with local communities and local authorities to help young people get into work. Being an Asian Woman, Mushall knew that when she began working, it was important to open opportunities to people from different backgrounds and levels of education to ensure they benefited from high quality training and education programmes.

Mushall continued to succeed in each role but found the lack of positive change and evolution within the sector frustrating. Schools and many parents did not see alternative provisions, such as Apprenticeships, as good options for learners as they were regarded as easy’ routes compared to A Levels and University. She soon realised that the only way she could make a change was from the top and getting there to make those changes has been her mission ever since.

Mushall wanted to understand how leadership and management worked in different sectors. She has worked in the public sector (Local Authorities and Civil Service) and private sector and she comes from a background surrounded by strong women who have helped her grow in her personal life and career. She champions women and has built opportunities to pave the way for women at her previous company, where approximately 80% of the management team were women. This proved to be a great success and one of Mushall’s proudest career moments is getting Corndel to where it is today. It shows just what can be achieved when leaders are open to change so their workforce can succeed and this reflects our own values as 7 (out of 12) members of our executive board are women, who all have an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience, which has led to Learning Curve Group achieving such incredible growth.

This brings us to today, as Mushall joins LCG to continue her mission to support learners into the best workplaces, delivering the best quality education. One of her standout reasons for joining LCG was our CEO, Brenda McLeish. Mushall wanted to work for a business run by an inspirational and successful woman who empowers other women too. She is looking forward to working collaboratively to help solidify LCG as one of the biggest and most successful training providers in the country.

Mushall is a great addition to our executive team with 25 years’ experience of working to benefit young people’s lives and we are looking forward to the positive impact she is going to have as we continue to provide the best quality education and training to our learners across the country and continue our ambitious growth plans to transform more lives through learning.