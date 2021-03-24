 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New research suggests young digital natives lack the data literacy employers crave

Details
Hits: 433
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#ImADataDreamer - @ExasolAG study shines spotlight on the #DataLiteracy gap affecting 16- to 21-year-olds’ readiness for the data-driven future 

Exasol, the leading high performance analytics database company, today launched the findings of its new study into the attitudes and understanding that young people currently in higher education or just entering the world of work have towards data. The study of 3,000 16- to 21-year-olds (coined D/NATIVES by Exasol because of their everyday digital skills) finds that despite over half of respondents believing that their ability to understand data will be as vital to their future as their ability to read and write — only 43% actually consider themselves to be data literate. Interestingly, a higher proportion (55%) said they can read, work with, analyse and argue with statistics—which are the required skills for data literacy according to MIT’s definition. 

The issue is that D/NATIVES don’t fully realise that their everyday online activities involve a lot of data consumption and analysis—from fitness trackers to entertainment recommendation engines to product reviews and scores. Given this gap in understanding, it is not surprising that D/NATIVES don’t feel equipped to apply their subconscious and habitual data literacy skills to the real world. 

Adah Parris, futurist, cultural strategist and contributor to the report comments: “Data literacy is about more than number crunching, it's about being a storyteller. A narrator. As we create data, the data creates us. It is a non-linear process of inter and intra-connected storytelling. Data isn’t this complex, scary thing for technical people. Data is about facts and data literacy is the ability to recognise and interpret the patterns that those facts reveal. On that basis, D/NATIVES might actually be more data literate than they think.”

Exasol’s study also raises questions about the role education plays in preparing young people to enter an increasingly data-driven workplace. The survey reveals that D/NATIVES don’t feel their schooling goes far enough in teaching them the data skills necessary for the workplace—49% believe that working with data will play a major role in their future career. Not surprisingly, over half (55%) believe learning data skills should be more prominent in their education.  

“Maybe the role of the educator of the future is not to merely pass on facts (data) and figures but to help D/NATIVES to recognise the interconnectedness and transferability of skills within and across every aspect of their lives,” added Adah Parris.  

Moving beyond the education system and into the workplace, today’s business leaders want employees to be able to interpret data so they can make better informed decisions. However, Exasol’s findings suggest that D/NATIVES may fall short of their future employers’ expectations.

A Higher Skills Ambition for Northern Ireland: Skills for Growth and Social Inclusion
Sector News
Commissioned by @OCNNI a report by @LearnWorkUK finds Northern Ireland
Developing the skills of Northern Irelandâ€™s workforce is essential to both the short-term and longer-term future of our economy, Dodds tells Assembly
Sector News
@Economy_NI - Improving skills must be at the heart of economic recove
SCHOOL LEADER CALLS FOR SENSIBLE SPENDING THAT KEEPS MONEY IN EDUCATION
Sector News
Schools, academies and Trusts need to think creatively about how they

“Regardless of job descriptions, the ability to work with data is becoming increasingly crucial in the workplace. In theory, D/NATIVES should have developed the data literacy skills necessary for effective data analysis, storytelling, and visualisations. Their untapped potential could spur a revolution in the way we use data to transform business and improve our daily lives,” said Helena Schwenk, Technology Evangelist at Exasol. “But our survey highlights two issues: a genuine skills shortage when it comes to the more complex data skills gained through the education system and a clear miscommunication between the language D/NATIVES use and the business jargon used by employers. There is work for educators, business leaders and the young people themselves to do to bridge the data literacy gap—to create not just a productive workforce but also a richer society.”

Exasol’s report: “D/NATIVES: The future of your business” aims to help educators and business leaders understand how they can bridge the data literacy gap and unlock the potential of today’s D/NATIVES as they enter an increasingly data-led economy. 

#ImADataDreamer is designed by modern data professionals, for the modern data professional – uncovering stories of the real people behind data. It’s packed with regular new content and insights from credible voices within the industry – from data visualisation experts to data scientists and Chief Data Officers – as they tell stories about how data is changing lives while also sharing their own experiences of working with data.

Methodology: Exasol commissioned Censuswide to survey over 3,000 16- to 21-year-olds in the UK, US and Germany and carried out qualitative discussions with three groups of 18- to 25-year-olds in the respective countries.

You may also be interested in these articles:

A Higher Skills Ambition for Northern Ireland: Skills for Growth and Social Inclusion
Sector News
Commissioned by @OCNNI a report by @LearnWorkUK finds Northern Ireland
Developing the skills of Northern Ireland’s workforce is essential to both the short-term and longer-term future of our economy, Dodds tells Assembly
Sector News
@Economy_NI - Improving skills must be at the heart of economic recove
Europa Reveals Success of Fast Track Management Trainee Programme
Sector News
Specialist 3pl logistics provider Europa Warehouse, is celebrating the
SCHOOL LEADER CALLS FOR SENSIBLE SPENDING THAT KEEPS MONEY IN EDUCATION
Sector News
Schools, academies and Trusts need to think creatively about how they
Strike action in colleges across Scotland is set to begin today
Sector News
NUS Scotland comments on avoidable college strike action Strike action
Greater Manchester to host prestigious World Summit Awards 2022
Sector News
BY SPECIAL invitation the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham (@
London South East Colleges staff and local community volunteers work together for students’ safe return to campus
Sector News
Since Monday 8 March, when the staff and students at London South East
Barton Peveril's Soccer Star
Sector News
Former @BartonPeveril Sixth Form College student Luke Bennett has had
Black history and cultural diversity petitioners nominated for Petition Campaign of the Year Award
Sector News
Nell Bevan, Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson, Yacoub Yasin and Cynthia Muthoni ha
Two in five students say they would have made better choices if they had access to higher quality information and advice in school
Sector News
1 in 5 students unintentionally block themselves from degree choices -
Entrepreneurship’s a piece of cake for Kasey
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege student, Kasey Suttle, has realised her true potentia
Jisc launches ‘Powering UK Higher Education’ strategy to support sector
Sector News
The UK’s education and technology not-for-profit, @Jisc, has publish

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis - updated event, Effective use of PDSAT and Monitoring Reports (Zoom Conferencing) 1 hour 41 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 20 May 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 1 hour

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 22 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5523)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page