 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Quality audio now a critical component for distanced learning experience

Details
Hits: 411
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new report highlights the need for progressive educators to prioritize high quality audio solutions to mitigate disruptive sounds and alleviate learning fatigue   

With the education of children, teens and university students turned upside over the last 12 months the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us we cannot take the future of education for granted. By mid-April 2020, 31% of students globally couldn’t be reached due to either a lack of policies supporting remote learning or the lack of digital tools. According to ONS, 29% of students in the UK reported being dissatisfied with their learning experience in the autumn term.  

EPOS have launched a new report today looking at how audio technology has become vital in supporting educational continuity.   

The report, Reimagining education with high-quality audio, highlights the need for educators and institutions to recognise the role audio plays in the remote learning experience and why utilising high-quality audio tools can help to alleviate learning fatigue and optimise concentration and comprehension for teachers and students alike.   

Key global findings from the report reveal: 

  • 61% of students surveyed in the US say that when well-designed online courses can be just as legitimate as face-to-face courses 
  • However, poor audio experiences can have a detrimental impact to learning - 35% of those surveyed often feel frustration due to bad audio, 25% experience moments of stress and 15% feel embarrassment or a lack of confidence.  
  • 37% of people feel that the right audio tools can reduce miscommunication and would prevent participants from missing critical information.    

Education is undergoing fast and fundamental change, with 1.6 billion children in almost 200 countries schooled outside the classroom in just the last year. Both teachers and students alike have had to adapt to the new reality of distance learning and find new ways to connect, communicate and motivate. However, as with the hybrid working trend, the pandemic has revealed new opportunities for innovation and improvement. 

Ultimately, by implementing quality digital technologies not only can we augment education but also prevent it from being disrupted on this scale again.

The immediate and long-term benefits are clear   

For millions of students and educators, the abrupt transition to remote learning has been far from ideal but in navigating the new normal clear benefits have also emerged. While the move to distanced learning risks widening the digital divide in some instances, it’s also been found that remote learning can level the playing field, meaning that education becomes more universal for some of the most vulnerable and marginalized population groups.  

Clear cost savings associated with remote learning have also become apparent, with significant savings made possible by reducing reliance on physical resources and minimizing travel time. This also means that students can learn at their own pace and are able to catch up or revisit a topic with ease. Along with the potential for time and cost savings, going digital means that educators can improve the quality and relevancy of their curriculum by updating resources and materials in real time.   

With education institutions around the world investing and improving their educational technology to better facilitate and provide online and distanced learning, longer-term benefits are also emerging. Learning and collaborating online is helping to prepare students with the kind of organizational acumen, emotional intelligence and self-discipline needed for modern careers. While the move to remote education has caused initial disruption, many educators and students are happy with a shift to a more hybrid approach long term. In fact, two-thirds of US students would welcome more online classes post pandemic. Of the students surveyed, 61% in the US say that online courses can be just as legitimate as face-to-face courses, when well designed.    

UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students
Sector News
The Revamped UniAcco Fly High Scholarship 2021 The UniAcco Fly High Sc
Lewisham College wins Double Gold Award
Sector News
Lewisham College (@LewishamCollege) won a Double Gold Award for having
WorldSkills UK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Excel
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Exc

Poor audio exacerbates learning fatigue   

Effective learning hinges on student engagement regardless of where the learning takes place and while video and content sharing are well known components of the education experience, audio quality is often overlooked. Good audio technology can play a pivotal role in helping students retain focus and engage, while poor audio in turn can have a serious negative impact. Poor audio experiences have serious implications, 35% of those surveyed often feel frustration, irritation and annoyance due to bad audio, 25% experience moments of stress and 15% feel embarrassment or a lack of confidence. The impact of these experiences could have a serious impact on students’ ability to focus, engage and actively contribute to lessons.      

Without the immediate physical presence of peers and teachers and a physical learning environment, it is all too easy for distanced learners to become distracted. Poor audio can be a further drain on students’ emotional and mental well-being. Be it audio delays from bad internet connectivity or multiple participants speaking at the same time or background noises coming from each participant’s location, audio challenges can have a negative impact on health by increasing the stress levels.     

The need for better connectivity and robust audio is clear and it is not only students who need to be focused on the conversation. For teachers and other educators, poor audio could be disastrous if critical information is missed. The ability to hear multiple voices, recognize who is speaking and engage with reactions from the class are all crucial parts of teaching. Without good audio, teachers risk missing out on crucial information and consequently might provide a less effective learning experience.   

Good audio is essential to long-term hybrid learning    

Fortunately for many end-users, having effective audio equipment goes a long way to optimizing the hybrid experience. According to EPOS, 37% of people feel that the right audio tools can reduce miscommunication, 40% feel that they would significantly reduce the need to repeatedly clarify information and 37% believe good audio would prevent participants from missing critical information.    

Even once the disruption caused by the pandemic dissipates the shift to a more hybrid approach will remain. From an industry perspective, remote learning has made it easier to recruit teachers in some instances five-fold and as a result of the shift the percentage of senior leaders and teachers planning to leave the profession had halved since 20192. Meanwhile, two thirds of students say they would welcome more education online post-pandemic.   

Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, President at EPOS comments

“Remote learning means that students and teachers can be anywhere on any given day – whether it’s in the classroom, at home or on the go. The future of learning is already here. For students and educators in a virtual classroom, missing even 1% of what you’ve heard can often become 100% of your concern. 

"To ensure that hybrid learning remains effective, educators and students must recognize the importance of optimizing concentration and comprehension by utilising high-quality audio tools.”  

You may also be interested in these articles:

UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students
Sector News
The Revamped UniAcco Fly High Scholarship 2021 The UniAcco Fly High Sc
Lewisham College wins Double Gold Award
Sector News
Lewisham College (@LewishamCollege) won a Double Gold Award for having
WorldSkills UK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Excel
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Exc
How Tech Has Helped Bring Us Together Despite Being Further Apart
Sector News
The past year has seen us become more isolated than ever before. With
UK universities stand with Everyone’s Invited
Sector News
Several universities across the UK are supporting the Everyone’s Inv
College app helping address adult literacy
Sector News
A new smartphone app which supports adult literacy learners has been l
Former Barking & Dagenham College student is decorating her way to successful career
Sector News
A former Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) student has
Douglas Appoints New Head of Digital to Focus on Transformation Strategy
Sector News
Tilbury Douglas, a major construction company in the education sector,
New student guide launched in an effort to help students navigate their mental health
Sector News
New student guide launched in an effort to help students navigate thei
Eight ways to reduce stress in the workplace article
Sector News
It’s been quite the year for everyone, and while things are beginnin
Three new appointments to Board of Governors at Fife College
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has announced the appointment of three new
Imperial changemakers named in community of Europe’s best young innovators
Sector News
Scores of student innovators, alumni and researchers from Imperial hav

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Pareeshti
Pareeshti has published a new article: UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students 8 hours 19 minutes ago
Lewisham College
Lewisham College has published a new article: Lewisham College wins Double Gold Award 8 hours 51 minutes ago
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole added a new event 9 hours

CareermapLive: An Introduction to WorldSkills UK...

During this live webinar, you'll have the opportunity to learn about our skills competition development programme which provides colleges,...

  • Wednesday, 28 April 2021 03:30 PM
  • Online Event, UK

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5592)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page