WorldSkills UK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Excel

Details
WorldSkills UK is an independent charity and a partnership between employers, education and governments. They are raising standards in apprenticeships and technical education so more young people get the best start in work and life. 

Free to Enter Competitions

WorldSkills UK competition development programme provides colleges, independent training providers and employers with a proven method of upskilling and developing young people from all backgrounds and abilities and attracts over 3,500 students and apprentices from across the UK each year. WorldSkills UK offers over 60 competitions, including 10 Foundation Skills competitions which are aimed at learners with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. Competition activity is proven to help young people develop the personal, technical and employability skills that are valued by employers.

The Benefits of Getting Involved

For educators:

  • Teachers, trainers, assessors and learners stretched
  • Greater scope for creativity in teaching, training and learning techniques
  • Opportunities to benchmark and learn from peers
  • Supported progression from competence to excellence.

For young people:

  • Opportunity to build on their technical, personal and professional growth 
  • Raised aspiration
  • Improved self-esteem and confidence
  • Identify strengths and areas for development.

For employers:

  • Enhanced technical, employability and personal skills in apprentices
  • Better skilled employees who can also act as role models for others
  • potential for national and international exposure to clients and future employees.

Skills Competitions Available

WorldSkills UK offers over 60 competitions for numerous careers across a range of industries, including:

  • Construction and infrastructure
  • Digital, business and creative
  • Engineering and technology
  • Health hospitality and lifestyle

These competitions also include 10 Foundation Skills competitions which are aimed at learners with special educational needs and disabilities, additional learning needs, or who need additional support for learning.

Learn More:

CareermapLive Event - An Introduction to WorldSkills UK Competitions 

Join our FREE event to learn more about the skills competition development programme which provides colleges, independent training providers and employers with a proven method of upskilling and developing young people from all backgrounds and abilities.

During this event, you'll gain insights into:

  • Providing young people with the opportunity to build on their technical, personal and professional growth
  • Raising aspirations
  • Improving a young person's self-esteem and confidence
  • Helping students to identify their strengths and areas for development

Join in with the live Q&A to learn more about all the opportunities available to your students.

