 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Birmingham Based School’s IT excellence recognised by the Government’s Department for Education

Details
Hits: 444
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
child

Pheasey Park Farm school in Birmingham, has been selected by the Department for Education as one of just 48 edtech demonstrator schools in the UK

Pheasey Park Farm Primary School, and Early Years Centre, part of Elston Hall Multi Academy Trust in Walsall has today been awarded the prestigious title of being a Department for Education (DfE) EdTech Demonstrator School for the second year.

Demonstrator schools and colleges are a network of the 48* best schools in the country who have demonstrated the highest quality management of their technology investment and infrastructure. As an ‘Edtech Demonstrator School’, Pheasey Park Farm is given additional government funding to help other schools and colleges reach the same level of excellence.

This second year of support is aimed at helping schools and colleges across the country access training and advice on the use of technology for both remote and classroom teaching during and after the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Jamie Barry, head teacher of Yew Tree Primary School in Sanwell, which has benefitted from the support offered by Pheasey Park Farm said:

“All the staff at our school have been on the most incredible journey with the team at Pheasey Park Farm. They didn’t tell us what to do but worked with us to share and learn from their knowledge and experiences. Rather than ambling through our IT strategy, with the potential for making mistakes and poor investments, they supported us with the finer details of what we needed, including make our investments work for our students.

“During Covid-19, we went from zero to 400 devices, enabling us to provide laptops for each student and deliver a remote learning experience that is now the envy of everyone in the community. What is equally important is that our infrastructure is now ideal for both remote and in-school learning.”

Sally Lanni, executive headteacher at Pheasey Park Farm School added:

“Technology is a significant investment and unless the right strategy is in place for each individual school, a lot of money can be wasted and children’s learning potential reduced. Having started this journey six years ago we are able to share our experiences and successes with the other schools that we are working with under the DfE demonstrator school programme. Yew Tree School is now able to replicate the entire curriculum through both live and online lessons.”

Access to support from Pheasey Park Farm under the DfE’s demonstrator school programme is available to all schools until April 2022.

Working in tourism and hospitality is a career, not a stop gap, says South Devon College
Sector News
As the hospitality and tourism sectors gear up to fully re-open later
National Extension College appoints new Chief Executive
Sector News
The National Extension College (@NEC_Education) â€“ one of the UKâ€™s
New snapshot released of skills and diversity data in the energy and utilities sector
Sector News
The Energy & Utilities Skills Partnership releases its latest anal

You may also be interested in these articles:

Working in tourism and hospitality is a career, not a stop gap, says South Devon College
Sector News
As the hospitality and tourism sectors gear up to fully re-open later
National Extension College appoints new Chief Executive
Sector News
The National Extension College (@NEC_Education) – one of the UK’s
New snapshot released of skills and diversity data in the energy and utilities sector
Sector News
The Energy & Utilities Skills Partnership releases its latest anal
Training Provider celebrating 3,500 Early Years apprentice achievers
Sector News
London-based training provider, Hawk Training (@Hawk_Training), will b
Pearson launches first annual HE Innovate Awards
Sector News
@Pearson calls for nominations to recognise and reward innovative teac
Transforming safeguarding in education – what needs to change (and why)
Sector News
“As a survivor...this is more than an important book: it is a manual
New Academy boosts language skills in Liverpool
Sector News
New Academy boosts language skills in Liverpool to ensure no one is le
College students to access twice weekly COVID testing
Sector News
College students and staff urged to get testedCollege students and sta
Update your recruitment strategy to grow your business within a month
Sector News
Finding good potential #talent is a primary challenge for any small bu
UK Power Networks leads the way in Levelling Up
Sector News
Securing equal opportunities for the communities it serves is the driv
UK Government girl's education commitment requires more funding
Sector News
Mark Sheard, CEO of @WorldVisionUK comments on the @G7 Declaration on
Funding award for Biosciences will make a difference to tomorrow’s world
Sector News
An investment of almost quarter of a million pounds in Biosciences fac

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

South Devon College
South Devon College has published a new article: Working in tourism and hospitality is a career, not a stop gap, says South Devon College 11 hours 34 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 45 minutes ago

Birmingham Based School’s IT excellence recognised by the Government’s Department for Education: Pheasey Park Farm… https://t.co/oybk5A5J4v
View Original Tweet

Judith Wise
Judith Wise has published a new article: Transforming safeguarding in education – what needs to change (and why) 12 hours 10 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5653)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page