Secretary of State for Work and Pensions praises CONEL’s success at getting people into jobs

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (@CollegeNELondon) has been praised by @ThereseCoffey, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions for its success at fast-tracking people into work.

The Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey MP gave her support when she visited the college’s Tottenham Centre to mark the first anniversary of the Plan for Jobs, a multi-billion pound Government investment to help millions of people in Britain find new employment and gain new skills.

The Plan for Jobs included boosting the number of Sector-based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs), which help jobseekers claiming either Universal Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance or Employment and Support Allowance.

Last year nearly 65,000 people were supported to switch careers through a SWAP, with 80,000 places made available this financial year.

Since September 2020 nearly 2,000 people have enrolled on a SWAP with CONEL, the majority looking for careers in construction, healthcare, warehousing, security, events and the civil service.

SWAPs last up to six weeks and comprise employability and work skills training at a college, followed by work experience with an employer and a guaranteed job interview.

A sample survey of those who completed their SWAP at CONEL found 95 per cent had been for at least one job interview, 80 per cent were now employed and three quarters had found a job within three months of completing their programme.

During her visit, the minister met students currently undertaking a SWAP with Graham Construction, which also included an introduction to brickwork, CSCS card and health and safety training and a paid work placement.

A CSCS card proves that the holder has the appropriate training and qualifications for the job they do on a construction site.

She said: “I am really impressed with the relationship CONEL has with its students, employers and the Department for Work and Pensions in delivering SWAPs. To hear that 80 per cent of people on these programmes get a job is amazing and really good news for this part of London.

“The college is clearly very well set up and committed to helping people of all ages get new skills to fast-track them into employment. The kit is here, the enthusiasm is here and people are learning very quickly and getting into work, so all credit to CONEL.”

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, the unemployment rate in London was at 6.5 per cent – the highest in the UK – in the three months to April. Around 485,000 people are currently claiming unemployment benefits in London with Haringey recording one of the highest claimant rates in the capital at 11.4 per cent.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News University Centre Newbury (@UCNewbury) is offering a new opportunity f Sector News How can local authoritiesmanage their high needs systems and associate Sector News This week Children and Families Minister @VickyFord wrote to school st

Adelina Lourenco secured a job as a Document Control Manager with global civil engineering company Sixense in March, a few weeks after completing a SWAP.

She said: “I was working for Skanska and my contract came to an end as the first COVID lockdown started. I found it hard to get a job and it was a worrying time. The pandemic meant the future was very uncertain and I didn’t know if the situation was ever going to change.

“I started at the college in November. It helped me improve my CV and build up my confidence. I was able to speak to people while on placement and get their tips and advice, which I would not have otherwise had the opportunity to have done.

“When I got a job, it was such a relief. I was happy to be back working in the construction industry because it’s what I know and love. I’m so pleased to be getting my career back on track.”

Glopet Iziduh gained a job as a Project Planner with engineering company Dornan two months after enrolling on a SWAP in November.

She said: “I’ve always had a desire to work within construction or engineering, so I embarked on a career change by completing an MSc in Project and infrastructure Management, but then COVID happened. People were losing jobs and I did not have much experience in the construction industry.

“I did a short course to get my CSCS card and with the help of the college and Women into Construction I gained a placement with Multiplex who referred me to Dornan. After a series of interviews, I was offered a role with Dornan, which has been fantastic.”

CONEL works with 20 job centres across nine London boroughs to run SWAPs at sites in Tottenham, Enfield, Islington, Canning Town and Barking.

Students are referred by Jobcentre Plus and continue to receive their benefits during their training. They can also receive help to cover travel costs to get to college and placements and childcare.

Shiv Emmimath, Head of Employability and Trade Union Education, said: “At CONEL we’re committed to supporting people in our community to get the skills and support they need to get into work. SWAPs are a fantastic way to help improve people’s job prospects and for employers to find new workers with each programme aligned to actual job vacancies.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been helping people from a wide variety of backgrounds who have been looking for a career change or have lost their jobs due to COVID, many of whom have now gone on to gain full employment.

“Through the SWAPs, we are boosting people’s employability skills, introducing them to employers in their chosen sector and giving them the motivation to succeed in getting a job.”