 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College set to open its doors to new students

Details
Hits: 419
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Barnsley College Applied Science student.

Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) and Barnsley Sixth Form College are preparing to enrol students for the 2021/22 academic year.

Enrolment begins on Monday 16 August 2021 for students who are interested in starting either a vocational, A Level, apprenticeship or T Level (technical qualification) course.

Barnsley College offers a range of vocational courses in subject areas from Business to Bricklaying; Hairdressing to Healthcare; and Catering and Hospitality to Computing and Digital Media.

Barnsley Sixth Form College also has a variety of A Level courses available including Fine Art, Geography, Law and Spanish. The Sixth Form College has an excellent reputation for success and many of our students progress onto further study at some of the country’s top universities including Cambridge, Oxford, Lancaster, Manchester, Sheffield and York.

For those who prefer a more hands-on approach to learning, then an apprenticeship could be the perfect choice. Apprenticeships allow students to earn a wage whilst gaining industry-specific knowledge and skills by working alongside experienced members of staff within their chosen sector. The College offers over 75 apprenticeship programmes from Level 2 to 6 in industries such as Beauty Therapy, Leadership and Management, Sport, Childcare and Education Professions and Warehousing and Logistics.

T Levels have been delivered by the College since September 2020 and allow students to gain on-the-job experience whilst gaining qualifications equivalent to three A Levels. Studied 80% in the classroom and 20% in the workplace, students learn common workplace skills and the technical knowledge specific to their chosen industry or occupation. T Level courses are available to study in Childcare and Teacher Training; Construction; Digital; and, new for September 2021, Health and Social Care.

Mel Jenkinson, Barnsley College’s Director of Student Recruitment and Marketing, said:

“It is always exciting to see students join us for a new academic year and make the next step on their journey. With such a variety of subjects available to study, there is a course here for everyone.

“The past year has been difficult for many, but we know that all of our students will have a fantastic time whilst completing their studies at College and get the best learning experience possible.”

BMet employer engagement academics address young peopleâ€™s futures at virtual global conference
Sector News
BMet helped lead the way at a global virtual research conference recen
Accredited researchers now able to access key data about centre assessment grades and calculated grades in 2020
Sector News
2020 grade data-sharing agreement reached @Ofqual The Office for Natio
Mercuri International UK Accredited to the matrix Standard
Sector News
Mercuri International UK Ltd (Mercuri International) has been accredit

You may also be interested in these articles:

BMet employer engagement academics address young people’s futures at virtual global conference
Sector News
BMet helped lead the way at a global virtual research conference recen
Accredited researchers now able to access key data about centre assessment grades and calculated grades in 2020
Sector News
2020 grade data-sharing agreement reached @Ofqual The Office for Natio
Mercuri International UK Accredited to the matrix Standard
Sector News
Mercuri International UK Ltd (Mercuri International) has been accredit
The Benefits of Social Skills Training for Children with Autism
Sector News
Social skills are very important to survive in this world, which is wh
Five top tips for clearing from Business and Management student
Sector News
Syed Mahmood is a Business and Management (BA Hons) student at the Uni
Panel of experts to shape future of music education
Sector News
A team of experts has been assembled to help shape the future of music
10 things you need to know about Clearing
Sector News
Many students across England and Wales are set to get their exam resul
Labour warns Conservative chaos could undermine children’s future ambitions as analysis shows over 346 million days of face to face school lost this year
Sector News
Labour (@UKLabour) is today warning that the Conservatives’ chaotic
Andrew (42) set to break into a career in cyber security!
Sector News
When Andrew Smith (42) found himself out of work during the pandemic,
New service ensures all routes are open for young people in Swansea
Sector News
A new service (@SwanseaBJBF) has launched in Swansea to provide advice
MP Sally-Ann Hart welcomes new service in Hastings
Sector News
New HMPPS CFO Activity Hubs helping individuals in the Criminal Justic
Philip Davies MP praises Bradford Hub
Sector News
An MP has heaped praised on a project aimed at getting people into wor

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Lee Moloney
Lee Moloney has a new avatar. 28 minutes ago
Lee Moloney
BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet employer engagement academics address young people’s futures at virtual global conference 19 hours 11 minutes ago
Mercuri
Mercuri has published a new article: Mercuri International UK Accredited to the matrix Standard 23 hours 20 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5948)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page