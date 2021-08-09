 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Elite universities need to do much more work to simplify admissions and address major misperceptions among for applicants, new analysis concludes

Details
Hits: 655
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter

Research highlights “huge complexity” in use of contextual admissions among @RussellGroup universities. 

Current university students meanwhile are likely to vastly over-estimate the proportion of student intakes who come from private schools.

The analysis comes ahead of this year’s A-level results where the race for places at highly selective universities is set to intensify, making it even more difficult to recruit students from poorer backgrounds.

Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter, said:

“Universities need to up their game in communicating that they are welcome places for students from all backgrounds, debunking unhelpful myths, and making their admissions processes as clear and simple as possible.

“Much more work is needed to demystify these institutions for applicants who may be put off applying because they think they may not fit in, or are not aware of the contextualised admissions they may benefit from. In the post-pandemic era of admissions, universities will have to work even harder to attract talent from all backgrounds.”

The findings come from analysis, produced by Kieran Tompkins, a 2021 Business and Management graduate at the University of Exeter and overseen by Professor Elliot Major.

The analysis finds that the 24 universities in the Russell Group use 18 different factors in their use of contextual admissions. No two universities used the same combination of information about applicants to make decisions. Data about the individual and their families, about the area they live in and about their school were all commonly used by admissions officers.

Contextualised offers occur when a university takes into consideration an applicant’s personal circumstances by for example reducing the A-Level grades a student requires from a disadvantaged area.

The authors suggest universities could benefit from greater use of individual-indicators, in particular eligibility for free school meals. Universities are currently having to rely on ‘proxy’ postcode measures that are not as effective at identifying low-income students.

Professor Elliot Major said:

“It must be baffling for outside applicants who may qualify for these schemes. Greater consistency and transparency are needed across universities so that students are clear on what is on offer.”

The research also found widespread misperceptions among Russell Group students that private school students make up the majority of students. In reality this is not the case at any university.

The analysis included a survey of 118 current university students at Russell Group universities. The students were asked to gauge the average proportion of state and private school students at Russell Group universities.

University applauds â€˜talent, passion and dedicationâ€™ of Olympic alumni
Sector News
Five athletes who studied at Bristol (@BristolUni) were called up for
Sector-wide participation needed for new diversity and inclusion benchmarking study
Sector News
The Inclusion Measurement Framework 2021 (@EUSkills) aims to provide c
Coventry University student goes from Clearing to PR star
Sector News
A former Coventry University (@covcampus) student who joined through C

The average response estimated that state school students make up 46 per cent of intakes at Russell Group universities. This is a significant underestimate of the actual proportion which is 77.4 per cent of intakes. A total of 78 per cent of the survey respondents attended state schools. 

Professor Elliot Major said: “Inflated A-level grades this year will produce unprecedented numbers of pupils with the grades required for even the most demanding degree courses. This analysis suggests we need to do much more to make elite universities truly transparent and inclusive institutions.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Atta impresses during prestigious work experience
Sector News
Business student at Tameside College (@TamesideCollege) gets career of
CITB welcomes former apprentice as new Chief Executive
Sector News
A new Chief Executive will start at CITB (@CITB_UK) on 1 September, a
CIPD launches campaign to boost youth employment
Sector News
Campaign to boost youth employment launched as new research shows 43%
Leeds Trinity secures Turing Scheme funding for international mobility
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has been granted £86,400 fro
University applauds ‘talent, passion and dedication’ of Olympic alumni
Sector News
Five athletes who studied at Bristol (@BristolUni) were called up for
Sector-wide participation needed for new diversity and inclusion benchmarking study
Sector News
The Inclusion Measurement Framework 2021 (@EUSkills) aims to provide c
Coventry University student goes from Clearing to PR star
Sector News
A former Coventry University (@covcampus) student who joined through C
Four in five UK employers don’t require degree qualification for entry-level roles
Sector News
The research was undertaken by the team at www.careermap.co.uk (@Caree
Success of the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education – (PGCE)
Sector News
Students studying the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education (
NetSupport further enhances classroom.cloud's online safety provision by including integration with Microsoft Teams
Sector News
NetSupport (@NetSupport_Corp) today announced that its newest solution
Exam Results 2021: Data predicts how well language students will perform in 2021
Sector News
With A-Level and GCSE results day on the horizon, the online language
Failing young people’s futures “not an option” Labour Leader warns as he sets out three tests Conservatives must meet by 31 August
Sector News
On Sunday, Labour (@UKLabour) Leader Keir Starmer has warned the Conse

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Lee David Evans
Lee David Evans has a new avatar. 8 hours 8 minutes ago
Lee David Evans
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole has published a new article: Four in five UK employers don’t require degree qualification for entry-level roles 8 hours 27 minutes ago
Tameside College
Tameside College has published a new article: Atta impresses during prestigious work experience 8 hours 32 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5951)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page