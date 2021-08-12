Careers information for young people interested in working in UK screen

ScreenSkills (@UKScreenSkills), the industry-led skills body for the UK’s screen industries, congratulates all those students who have succeeded in their GCSE grades today and offers information on next steps for students interested in a career in the UK’s booming screen industries.

Skills shortages in these industries mean that there will be numerous jobs for students to aim for straight after college or after further study in higher education.

A wide range of different skillsets are required in everything from post-production and accounting to hair and make-up and set design for film and TV, and there are a variety of routes to gain them.

There are courses that provide training specifically for roles in the screen industries. But STEM and arts/creative subjects can also prepare students well for future work in this exciting sector.

ScreenSkills Select-endorsed college courses have been identified by industry practitioners as offering a strong preparation for a career in off-screen roles in film, TV, animation, VFX or games.

To be endorsed, the college courses must prove they have both high quality teaching and are also plugged into the world of screen industries by having great links with employers. There are also a number of exclusive benefits that only students on endorsed courses have access to.

You can find out more by checking out the courses listed in the ScreenSkills Select course directory.

There are also an increasing number of apprenticeships available in the screen industries. There is more information in our apprenticeships section.

The range of jobs behind the camera in the screen industries (and what qualifications and courses are available to prepare for them) can be explored in our job profiles.

Tim Weiss, Director of Vocational Skills, ScreenSkills, said:

“College courses and apprenticeships are a great route for taking the first steps towards a rewarding career in film, TV, animation, VFX or games.

“These industries are emerging strongly from the pandemic and are looking to recruit talented young people who have developed skills, knowledge and experience through the education and training they have received. They are particularly focused on key skill shortage areas and there are plenty of these opportunities at colleges and through apprenticeships.

“Now your GCSE results have arrived, the information we provide at ScreenSkills about endorsed college courses, as well as apprenticeship routes, can help you decide with confidence what vocational qualifications you want to take. This is a booming and exciting field and the UK is a world leader so there is real opportunity to be a success.”

Liz Tagg, Principal of The Iver Make-Up Academy (based in Pinewood Studios), said:

“There are great opportunities in the world of screen industries and none more so than in make-up – whether that be for TV, film or in specialist areas such as visual effects. From our own experience, we can testify that studying on a college course, especially those who are Select endorsed like ours, has led to so many brilliant careers. Those receiving their GCSE results today should seriously consider a career in this field of make-up.”

Toby Carter, course leader for the Level 3 Broadcast Production Assistant/Level 3 Junior Content Producer Apprenticeships at Cirencester College, said:

“There has never been a better time to join the screen industries and starting an apprenticeship is a great choice for taking your first steps down this career path. This is even more so, when studying on a ScreenSkills Select-endorsed course like ours as students are assured of a great education and also have the best opportunities of progressing in the broadcast industry.”

Alan Hardcastle, course leader for Bridgwater and Taunton College’s Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production, said:

“Now GCSE results have arrived, we still have places on our successful and established course designed for those who have an interest in film, radio, television, interactive media or journalism. As we are a ScreenSkills-endorsed course, we have proved we have lots of great connections with local employers which give students confidence they have great opportunities to go on to enjoy a successful media-related career.”

ScreenSkills offers similar advice to those who received their A-level or other vocational qualifications on Tuesday.