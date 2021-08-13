BMet drives forward its eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Charging Installation Course

Students at BMet College (@BMetC) can now help drive forward a push towards eco-friendly vehicles in the UK, by enrolling on a forward-thinking electrical vehicle charging installation course.

The two to four day nationally recognised, City and Guilds accredited programme - Level 3 Award in Domestic, Commercial & Industrial Electric Charging Equipment Installation, is being delivered at BMet’s James Watt College. It is in partnership with leading EV Charge Point manufacturer Rolec and is available to fully qualified electricians and installers.

The course is designed to boost students’ experience and skillset, to enable them to install domestic, commercial and 'on street' vehicle charging points.

A fully functional training room has been specially set up at James Watt College alongside Rolec, which includes the business’s test kits and a range of charger units.

Through the programme, students will be able to learn the essential skills needed to install, fault find, inspect and test electrical vehicle charging points.

Once registered, students will also appear on Rolec’s database of installers which can potentially lead to referrals for charge point installations. Plus, learners will have the ability to gain government funding for charging point installations.

Jeremy Clay, Business Development Manager at BMet, said:

“Our BMet culture is to always strive to lead by example. Not only is it very exciting and rewarding to bring this great opportunity to our college, it also good to know that we are helping our students and teachers to play their part in contributing to an eco-friendly world.

“Moreover, this programme is fantastic for our student progression journeys. Through this course, we are giving qualified electricians another skill which is at the cutting edge of clean air technology.”

“We look forward to working with Rolec on this innovative programme.”

From June 1, a clear air zone came into effect in Birmingham, which further highlights the need to encourage the use of electric cars, that produce zero emissions. By studying the electrical vehicle charging course, students will play a key role in the maintenance of such eco-friendly vehicles.

Unlike hybrid vehicles, which are powered by an internal combustion engine and an electric motor, fully electric vehicles don’t use any fuel at all. Such vehicles, which operate with electric batteries and motors, are also designed to use the plug-in chargers - which is all much less harmful to the environment.

With over 10 years of experience in the EV industry, Rolec have designed, manufactured and installed electric vehicle charging points across some of the most renowned locations amongst numerous industries.

The fast charging Rolec equipment is specially designed for fully electric vehicles. Using the current from a small battery, the charger has proven to be very easy to use.

As well as being officially recognised as professionally qualified electrical vehicle charging installers, anyone studying the course will benefit from a range of other opportunities. These include obtaining a pack of high quality equipment, a catalogue of products and Rolec discounts.

Gary Frost, Head of Contractor Relations at Rolec, said:

“We are delighted to have partnered with BMet to provide future electric vehicle charge point installers the opportunity to learn all things about EV charging with Rolec’s product range.

“Rolec has been a part of the EV charging industry for over 10 years and our products are favoured by many contractors across the UK. To offer a charge point training course with



BMet will create great opportunities for us and BMet, whilst ensuring that future EV charge point installers are ready for the growing demand for EV charge points.”

You can find out more about the BMet and Rolec’s electrical vehicle charging installation course, eligibility and how you can apply/enrol here: https://www.bmet.ac.uk/our-courses/courses-for-19/electric-vehicle-charging-equipment-installation/