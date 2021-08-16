 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Science Minister visits thriving innovation ecosystem at White City

Details
Hits: 470
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Amanda Solloway

The Minister for Science, Research and Innovation Amanda Solloway MP visited Imperial’s White City Campus yesterday (@imperialcollege).

The Minister visited the White City Campus yesterday to see first-hand how the innovation district is flourishing. She was welcomed by Provost Ian Walmsley (@Imp_Prov) and Professor Nick Jennings, Vice-Provost (Research and Enterprise). The visit follows a virtual roundtable Imperial hosted with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on 6 August to highlight the launch of UKRI’s new Open Access policy, in the context of the R&D People & Culture Strategy.

Inspiring the next generation of inventors

The Minister heard about how Imperial is inspiring a new generation and local communities to explore STEM ideas, as part of the work that takes place at The Invention Rooms, the College’s dedicated space for innovation and the community in White City.Tom Pearson, Head of Special Projects (Academic Partnerships) and lead of the community engagement programme at White City explained to the Minister that throughout the pandemic, the team stayed connected with residents by providing support in new ways – for example, by distributing more than 3,000 science activity packs to local families.

Graham Hewson, Head of Hackspace and Incubation, walked the Minister through the Advanced Hackspace, where she had the opportunity to see specialist manufacturing equipment, electronics, wood and metal workshops, as well as a wide variety of prototyping tools.

Minister Solloway inside the Hackspace
The Minister with Eifion Nightingale, Advanced Hackspace Fellow, at the Metal and Wood Workshop inside the Advanced Hackspace

Mr Hewson explained that the Hackspace brings together inventive minds from all backgrounds, disciplines and levels of expertise across the College network, to collaborate, experiment and innovate –where members have the opportunity to turn ideas into real breakthrough prototypes and solutions.

Global centre for air pollution

The Minister also saw how university-based R&D is co-located with industrial collaborators in the Sir Michael Uren Hub, a 13-storey building comprising state-of-the-art laboratory and office facilities, housing interdisciplinary research initiatives from across Imperial’s departments and faculties.

The Uren Hub is home to the world’s leading centre for the study of air pollution, led by Professor Frank Kelly and the Environmental Research Group (ERG). Professor Kelly spoke to the Minister about a new project, which aims to create an outdoor air quality display and works with local communities beyond White City. Professor Kelly and his team will design and co-create a robust, low-cost, battery operated, outdoor air quality display unit with the residents of Lambeth and Southwark.

Professor Frank Kelly speaking to the Minister

Professor Frank Kelly presenting to the Minister inside the data visualisation room

Professor Kelly also highlighted the WELLHOME– West London Healthy Home and Environment Study, funded by UKRI Strategic Priorities Fund – Clean Air Consortia. Working in partnership with local community, the WellHome consortia will focus on the quality of air inside and outside over 100 homes with an asthmatic child selected from across the social spectrum.

Karbon Homes apprenticeship leads to permanent roles
Sector News
One of the North Eastâ€™s largest housing associations, Karbon Homes (
NEW NORTH EAST PARTNERSHIP IMPROVES THE IMPACT OF SAFEGUARDING TRAINING
Sector News
A new North East partnership aims to transform the way people understa
Imperial researcher scoops Royal Academy of Engineering Research Fellowship
Sector News
Dr Alalea Kia has won a Research Fellowship (@RAEngNews) to further de

The ERG will work with the Hackspace at White City for both projects. It will be utilised to fabricate prototypes of the air quality display units. In WELLHOME, they will use the Hackspace to 3D print miniature passive samplers to place in participant’s homes to collect air samples, which will be analysed in ERG's laboratories to better understand air quality in homes.

Entrepreneurial community

The Minister learnt about how Imperial supports an entrepreneurial community at White City: the Imperial White City Incubator offers support to technology start-ups for all stages of company growth and the team gives start-ups the access to support and training to give their company the best possible chance of success.

Minister Solloway inside the Puraffinity Lab at the Incubator
Minister Solloway inside Puraffinity's shared lab at the Incubator

The Minister also toured the shared labs and met researchers from Puraffinity, a green technology company focused on designing smart materials for environmental applications. Puraffinity has been part of Imperial’s entrepreneurial ecosystem for the past six years, participating in several Imperial Entrepreneurship programmes including the Venture Catalyst Challenge and WE Innovate. They moved into the Incubator labs and will be graduating to a bigger facility on Campus to accelerate their growth.

Professor Nick Jennings, Vice Provost (Research and Enterprise) said:

“We are creating a vibrant ecosystem that brings together local government, business, academics, students, entrepreneurs and residents to educate, research and innovate for the benefit of society- and I’m really pleased that the Minister was able to appreciate that first-hand today.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Karbon Homes apprenticeship leads to permanent roles
Sector News
One of the North East’s largest housing associations, Karbon Homes (
NEW NORTH EAST PARTNERSHIP IMPROVES THE IMPACT OF SAFEGUARDING TRAINING
Sector News
A new North East partnership aims to transform the way people understa
Swansea’s very own Dr Doolittle secures offer from Cambridge
Sector News
A Gower College Swansea student is one step closer to achieving his dr
Why The Time For Flipping The School Day Is Now
Sector News
Plus, Homeschooling, Purpose Of Schooling, And A Higher Ed RoadmapI fi
GCSE results - hard work made all the difference… but the extra funding didn’t hurt
Sector News
Last week the UK saw record GCSE results, highlighting the amazing res
Imperial researcher scoops Royal Academy of Engineering Research Fellowship
Sector News
Dr Alalea Kia has won a Research Fellowship (@RAEngNews) to further de
Automating Manual Laptop Loaning in Colleges
Sector News
‘LapSafe® (@LapSafe) self-service lockers stand out from the crowd
New paralegal course launched at Leicester College
Sector News
Aimed at students looking for a career as a paralegal or supporting th
National Education Group Wins Company of the Year at Prestigious Awards Event
Sector News
National Education Group (NEG) has won ‘Company of the Year’ (over
An open letter to Rod Williams, CEO of Tes Global
Sector News
Capital City College Group (@capitalcitycg) is very disappointed with
Business owners and Greater Manchester Leaders urge employers to hire apprentices to help businesses thrive
Sector News
GREATER Manchester Leaders are calling on Small and Medium Enterprises
Next step in Imperial’s longstanding partnership with Twig Education
Sector News
Longstanding Imperial (@imperialcollege) partner Twig Education (@Twig

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Mesma
Mesma has published a new article: NEW NORTH EAST PARTNERSHIP IMPROVES THE IMPACT OF SAFEGUARDING TRAINING 41 minutes ago
Gateshead College
Gateshead College has published a new article: Karbon Homes apprenticeship leads to permanent roles 45 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 20 hours 18 minutes ago

RT @hub_resource: #StudentmentalHealth https://t.co/bnhPYgIuRi
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5975)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page